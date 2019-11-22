Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 22, 2019 - United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated a successful fundraising year, with the 2019 annual campaign reached a total of $8,309,030 or 102 percent over the goal. Funds raised will be invested in programs and services to help children achieve their potential, assist individuals and families to become financially independent, and improve community health.

Campaign Chair Ken Rabitsch, Savannah Market President of Synovus, expressed his gratitude to thousands of donors, corporate partners, and volunteers for working together to raise funds to help people in need. “With Thanksgiving just a week away, we have immense gratitude for our amazing community,” said Rabitsch. “It is humbling to see so many people and organizations from every corner rally together to ensure critical programs and services are available for our friends and neighbors to improve their lives.”

After two weeks’ delay due to Hurricane Dorian, United Way kicked-off its 2019 annual campaign with a fundraising goal of $8,150,000. During campaign, Cabinet volunteers, comprised of 42 executive and corporate leaders from every sector of our community, worked closely with United Way staff and ambassadors to generate support from companies and organizations throughout Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.

More than 14,000 donors and 700 companies donated to the United Way fundraising campaign. Workplace campaigns held strong throughout the region, with special recognition of top campaigns which included Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Georgia Ports Authority, Publix Super Markets, Colonial Group, International Paper and retirees, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, Georgia-Pacific Savannah River Mill, Chatham County Government and retirees, City of Savannah and retirees, JCB, and St. Joseph’s/Candler.

Alexis de Tocqueville Society, United Way’s highest giving level for contributions of $10,000 or more saw its third year of consecutive growth, raising nearly $2.2 million. With more than 70 members, this group of leaders makes a significant impact to the United Way’s mission.







This year, United Way supports 87 programs across 54 local nonprofits in four county areas. In addition to funding community programs and services, United Way also connects citizens to hundreds of human services through its call center, 2-1-1.

Following is the breakdown of 2019 campaign results:

Unit 1: Corporate -- $ 3,493,244

Unit 2: Services/Transportation -- $636,798

Unit 3: Manufacturing/Wholesale/Retail -- $520,670

Unit 4: Public Service -- $442,333

Unit 5: Business Development Residential -- $1,323,623

Unit 6: Effingham County -- $357,375

Unit 7: Professionals -- $290,859

Unit 8: Education -- $184,650

Unit 9: Bryan County -- $246,186

Unit 10: Liberty County -- $357,857

Unit 11: Events & New Business -- $455,435