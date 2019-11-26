Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Tuesday, November 26, 2019
   
Non-Profit Organizations

Nov. 26 - 11th Annual United Way Turkey Trot Set for Thanksgiving Morning

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 26, 2109 - Celebrating its 11th year, the Annual United Way Turkey Trot returns to Daffin Park on Thanksgiving morning. Registration begins at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. Kids K starts at 8 a.m., followed by Diaper Dash at 8:15 a.m. The Turkey Trot 4-mile run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m. To register, visit runsignup.com. The 11th Annual United Way Turkey Trot is presented by SouthCoast Health.

This fun, fast 4-mile run/walk along with Kids K and Diaper Dash that has become a local Thanksgiving tradition. The race route starts at Daffin Park, loops through the picturesque Ardsley Park neighborhood, and finally ends up back at Daffin Park. Participants are invited to a post-race awards ceremony, which includes food and beverages. Awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each age group. 

The cost to register the 4-mile run/walk is $35 per person until Wednesday, Nov. 27. Participants may register on the race day for $40 per person. Kids-K (400 meters; ages 10 & under) and Diaper Dash (40 yards; ages 3 & under) are free.

All proceeds benefit United Way of the Coastal Empire.  

For more information, visit runsignup.com or uwce.org/events.

 

