Overall Rating (0)

Monday, December 02, 2019
   
Non-Profit Organizations

Dec. 2 - Davenport House to Hold Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight

Savanah Business Journal Staff Report

December 2, 2019 - The Davenport House will host family-friendly candlelight tours of the home Thursday, Dec. 26 through Monday, Dec. 30. 

The event will feature costumed docents who will tell the story of early 19th century holiday celebrations in Savannah.  The home will be illuminated by candlelight, accompanied by early 19th century music, shortbread and cider. Patrons may enter between 6 and 8 p.m. to get a complete experience, which takes about 50 minutes. The finale of the evening will be a demonstration of 19th century dancing at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Children from 6-17 are $6 in advance or $8 at the door. Patrons are requested to call about scheduling a time to visit or indicate on their online purchase the time they hope to enter the house. For more information or to buy advance tickets visit davenporthouseum.org or contact 912-236-8097 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

