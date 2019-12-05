google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Thursday, December 05, 2019
   
Text Size

Non-Profit Organizations

Dec. 5 - Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire Receives a $2,000 Holiday Donation from Sponsors of Savannah Maritime After Hours

Print Email

Last Updated on Thursday, 05 December 2019 10:19 Editor 05 December 2019 Published on 05 December 2019 Hits: 63

Category: Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 5, 2019 - For the sixth year in a row, Savannah Maritime After Hours has presented a $2,000 holiday donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Coastal Empire in support of the growing needs of the House and its residents.

Locally, the RMHC operates a thirteen-bedroom house that serves as a temporary home for children who are receiving treatment at local area hospitals and their families. The organization also has Family Rooms in Memorial University Medical Center and St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital that provide laundry facilities, showers and a full-service kitchen complete with snacks and ready meals, among other services.

Since 2013, members of the Savannah Maritime Association have raised money for the RMHC through Savannah Maritime After Hours networking events held on the first Wednesday of each month.

“As much as the holidays are a time of giving, they are defined by the time we get to spend with our families and loved ones” said Larry Hearn of Savannah River Logistics. “We want to make it as easy as possible for families to be near their hospitalized children this season, and we are so grateful to our members for helping to make this a reality by donating each year.”

Ben Goldberg of JIT Warehousing and Logistics, Larry Hearn of Savannah River Logistics and Jed Young of Port City Logistics presented the check to Bill Sorochak, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 2222 Bull Street,Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-220-2759 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.