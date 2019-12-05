Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 5, 2019 - For the sixth year in a row, Savannah Maritime After Hours has presented a $2,000 holiday donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Coastal Empire in support of the growing needs of the House and its residents.

Locally, the RMHC operates a thirteen-bedroom house that serves as a temporary home for children who are receiving treatment at local area hospitals and their families. The organization also has Family Rooms in Memorial University Medical Center and St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital that provide laundry facilities, showers and a full-service kitchen complete with snacks and ready meals, among other services.

Since 2013, members of the Savannah Maritime Association have raised money for the RMHC through Savannah Maritime After Hours networking events held on the first Wednesday of each month.

“As much as the holidays are a time of giving, they are defined by the time we get to spend with our families and loved ones” said Larry Hearn of Savannah River Logistics. “We want to make it as easy as possible for families to be near their hospitalized children this season, and we are so grateful to our members for helping to make this a reality by donating each year.”

Ben Goldberg of JIT Warehousing and Logistics, Larry Hearn of Savannah River Logistics and Jed Young of Port City Logistics presented the check to Bill Sorochak, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House.