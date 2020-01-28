Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 28, 2020 - On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, Savannah Music Festival and Southbound Brewing Co. will celebrate the release of this season's Wailin' IPA with a concert featuring pedal steel guitarist Roosevelt Collier and bluesman Jontavious Willis. This sixth annual festival beer release party continues a collaboration between Savannah Music Festival and Southbound Brewing Company that is fueled by a shared love of live music. In addition to pints and flights of all available Southbound brews, Chazito’s food truck will also be on-site with its full menu of Latin cuisine.

Wailin', a hazy and juicy IPA is a continuation of last year's popular recipe and is freshly brewed specifically for SMF’s 2020 season. The fresh 2020 batch will be available to sample for the first time at this special release party.

Tickets to the release party on Feb. 21 are now on sale at savannahmusicfestival.org, 912.525.5050 and the Savannah Box Office at 216 East Broughton Street. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 day of show.