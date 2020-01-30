google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Thursday, January 30, 2020
   
Text Size

Non-Profit Organizations

Jan. 30 - Metro Savannah Rotary Donates $10,000 to Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity

Print Email

Last Updated on Thursday, 30 January 2020 17:55 Editor 30 January 2020 Published on 30 January 2020 Hits: 8

Category: Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 30, 2020 - The Metro Savannah Rotary Club delivered a “big check” in the amount of $10,000 to its current Annual Service Partner, the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the ReStore, located on 701 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Savannah, GA 31404. 

Each year, Metro Savannah Rotary encourages local non-profits to apply to be an Annual Service Partner. In turn, Metro Savannah Rotary commits to raising $10,000 for its annual service partner and supports the non-profit through various service projects throughout the year.  

With Habitat for Humanity outgrowing their current office space, service projects include assisting with Habitat for Humanity’s move from its current office space at 1106 E. 70th Street location to its new home at the ReStore in downtown Savannah. Financial support of $10,000 was raised through local fundraising events, such as the successful House Party for Habitat that took place in October 2019.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 2222 Bull Street,Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-220-2759 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.