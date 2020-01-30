Overall Rating (0)

Non-Profit Organizations

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 30, 2020 - The Metro Savannah Rotary Club delivered a “big check” in the amount of $10,000 to its current Annual Service Partner, the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the ReStore, located on 701 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Savannah, GA 31404.

Each year, Metro Savannah Rotary encourages local non-profits to apply to be an Annual Service Partner. In turn, Metro Savannah Rotary commits to raising $10,000 for its annual service partner and supports the non-profit through various service projects throughout the year.

With Habitat for Humanity outgrowing their current office space, service projects include assisting with Habitat for Humanity’s move from its current office space at 1106 E. 70th Street location to its new home at the ReStore in downtown Savannah. Financial support of $10,000 was raised through local fundraising events, such as the successful House Party for Habitat that took place in October 2019.