Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

February 8, 2018 - Leadership Southeast Georgia, a premier regional leadership development program, held its first of five sessions at Little St. Simons Island in Glynn County.

Since January 1999, representatives of business, government, education and non-profit organizations in 10 southeast Georgia counties have taken part in creating a valuable network of leadership for regional community and economic development.

This year’s participants were offered a glimpse of homeland security essentials on day one with a tour of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Brunswick, the nation’s largest provider of law enforcement training for all agencies that protect our homeland.

Lt Col Dwyer, the Garrison Commander at Hunter Army Airfield, served as the keynote speaker on leadership, challenging the group to lead by collaboration, to “see others first,” and to embrace everyday challenges because “nothing great comes from easy.”

Day two focused on examining communication preferences and styles and the impact on one’s approach to leadership by taking the Myers Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI).

“This weekend, we focused on leadership, but also, we explored realities in this region, the positive areas and the opportunities for improvement, encompassing our 2018 program topics,” said Suzanne Kirk, Leadership Southeast Georgia’s facilitator. “Before the end of the program, we will cover topics such as Public Safety, Natural Resources, Military Installations, Education & Agriculture and Health & Transportation.”

This first session was coordinated by David Boland, Jared Downs and John Scott.

The five-month program is designed to grow and inspire engaged community leaders to improve the overall quality of life in our area. The focus of this first session was to establish a roadmap for the Leadership Southeast Georgia experience while building relationships, exploring leadership concepts and increasing participants’ knowledge of the region.

The next session will be held in Bryan and Liberty Counties.