Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

June 8, 2018 - Parker’s recently hosted the 2018 Outstanding Students Award Ceremony, where Parker’s President and CEO Greg Parker presented scholarship checks and gifts to eight exceptional area high school students. Julia Butler, Chief Operating and Compliance Officer at The Fiduciary Group, served as the featured speaker for the event, which took place at the Parker’s headquarters in Savannah, Ga. on June 5.

"We’re really proud of you,” Parker told the students being honored. “You’re the best and the brightest, and are setting an example for other students. At Parker’s, we believe in the importance of education and in supporting future leaders in our community.”

Throughout the academic year, Parker’s has honored one outstanding student each month in Georgia or South Carolina for excellence in the classroom, in the community and in sports. A panel of judges carefully reviewed every nomination and identified the winners.

Savannah Arts Academy senior Andrew Royek, Bradwell Institute senior Dayle McCallar, St. Andrew's senior Riley Stillwagon, Benedictine senior Nick Iannone, Jenkins High School senior Jessie Barre, Savannah Christian Preparatory School senior Nicholas Arrowood, Bluffton High School senior Lizzie Rhoads and New Hampstead High School senior Alexandria Shearer each received $1,000 scholarships and earned special recognition for their accomplishments.

Parker awarded an additional $1,000 academic scholarship to Royek, who will attend Williams College to study Economics and Mathematics in the fall, in recognition of his impressive academic, athletic and leadership achievements.

“It feels great to recognized by this outstanding group of people,” said Royek. “I’ve spent the last few years making sacrifices to accomplish what I have. It’s very satisfying to know that all my hard work is being recognized.”

In her address to the scholarship recipients, Julia Butler shared three keys to happiness. She told students to always innovate and improve, never stop learning and “look for the lift” to elevate others.

“Happiness is something you have to work for,” she said. “Your passions can produce great rewards.”

A strong supporter of education, Parker’s donates a portion of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools through the Fueling the Community program, which originally launched in 2011. PumpPal club members can select which school will receive the proceeds from their Fueling the Community gas purchase on the first Wednesday.