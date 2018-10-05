Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Friday, October 05, 2018
   
Text Size

People in the News

Oct. 2 - Local Business Leaders Give Personal Insight into Succession Planning at Georgia Tech Professional Education’s Learners & Leaders

Print Email

Last Updated on Tuesday, 02 October 2018 01:54 Caila Brown 02 October 2018 Published on 29 November -0001 Hits: 84

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

gtpe l&l 1.jpg

October 2, 2018 - Georgia Tech Professional Education hosted a “Leaders and Learners” Breakfast at the Savannah campus last week to talk company culture and what it takes to prepare the next generation of leaders.

Dozens of key Savannah businesses came out for the session to gain insight about succession planning for their companies and organizations. During the event, participants learned best practices for paving the way for the future of their business. Among the many topics, the group discussed how to include your employees in succession planning, how to assess your current corporate culture and the differences between companies and employees.  

Panelists included Al Kennickell, president of The Kennickell Group; Karin Condame, human resource director at The Landing Association; and Jim Collins, senior vice president of Thomas & Hutton. The panel was moderated by Suzanne Kirk, president of Employee Development Strategies, Inc. 

The panelists agreed that with Millennials now making up the largest percentage of the workforce business owners have to make it a priority to engage with them, invest in them and bring energy to the workplace.

“We are thrilled by the turnout from this morning’s session and the interest local businesses have in investing in their employees,” said Diane Lee, Georgia Tech-Savannah Executive Director.  

Georgia Tech-Savannah’s Learners and Leaders series is an effort launched in 2014 to help companies in the coastal region stay current on local topics important to area businesses. To date, more than 300 members of the coastal community have heard speakers on topics of relevance to the business community, including mobile apps, coaching and mentoring, millennials, leadership and logistics. To learn more about upcoming programs, go tope.gatech.edu/Sav-Learners or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for details.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS

    Komento Activities

    Guest - Lisa Porter-Grenn, M.D. - Commented on Jan. 8 – Judge Edenfield denie... in Joomla Article
    This is a qui tam law suit without sufficient merit. If Schaengold is so worried about hospital cost...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Jack - Commented on Aug. 23 - Phelps on Politics -... in Joomla Article
    "Goose that laid the golden EYE? You're right, that is hard to argue with.
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - JR Lee - Commented on MPC approves plan for new Walm... in Joomla Article
    Great, another complex to attract Savannah's finest entitlement minded individuals. Another complex ...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Robin Sherman - Commented on Jan. 4 – COMMENTARY: New Year... in Joomla Article
    Excellent post, Ms. Phelps. Effective government can only occur when the public is informed. Transpa...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Tao of Me - Commented on Why is Memorial Hospital Being... in Joomla Article
    They aren't telling Memorial employees anything about this. A recent survey of the facilities by Nic...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Genie Brazzeal - Commented on Feb. 24 – Lawyer and former Al... in Joomla Article
    Thank you, Mr. Bordeaux! Bring some honesty to this court. No more winking like I experienced.
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Karl - Commented on Feb. 25 - Memorial Hospital’s ... in Joomla Article
    Good article. Has a lot of information that is very difficult for "team members"(employees) to find....
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Susan Worthington - Commented on May 13 – UPDATED 11:39 a.m. HC... in Joomla Article
    In 1953 there was not such a thing as a trauma or neonatal program. The need for Neonatal Services ...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Linda Dominy - Commented on June 8 – EDITORIAL: Immediate ... in Joomla Article
    As a clinical team member this makes me sad and it would never happen. We can argue politics all day...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Judy - Commented on Savannah’s Title Max Bankruptc... in Joomla Article
    How Tracy Young was allowed to file for bankruptcy or chapter 11 is amazing. Title Max should be ch...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Samantha Claar - Commented on Aug. 7 - COMMENTARY: Je suis “... in Joomla Article
    Pertinent questions that deserve real answers. If upper management - appointed and elected - can't ...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Lisa Grant - Commented on Aug. 11 - Jonathan Christy, MD... in Joomla Article
    I have seen this guys work for my own eyes through an associates who received a revision of TKR by D...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Jason - Commented on Aug 9 - Lyndy Brannen Retires ... in Joomla Article
    Just a clarification - WRHQ (Quality Rock Q105.3) is owned by Thoroughbred Communications.
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Drew - Commented on Apr. 21 - WaterWays Township N... in Joomla Article
    Rewarding a gated community is for community development is about as stuck in the past as it gets.
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Felton - Commented on June 17 – Ameris Bancorp acqui... in Joomla Article
    If "This acquisition increases Ameris Bank’s total assets to approximately $5.4 billion," then the a...
    about 3 years ago
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.