Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 2, 2018 - Georgia Tech Professional Education hosted a “Leaders and Learners” Breakfast at the Savannah campus last week to talk company culture and what it takes to prepare the next generation of leaders.

Dozens of key Savannah businesses came out for the session to gain insight about succession planning for their companies and organizations. During the event, participants learned best practices for paving the way for the future of their business. Among the many topics, the group discussed how to include your employees in succession planning, how to assess your current corporate culture and the differences between companies and employees.

Panelists included Al Kennickell, president of The Kennickell Group; Karin Condame, human resource director at The Landing Association; and Jim Collins, senior vice president of Thomas & Hutton. The panel was moderated by Suzanne Kirk, president of Employee Development Strategies, Inc.

The panelists agreed that with Millennials now making up the largest percentage of the workforce business owners have to make it a priority to engage with them, invest in them and bring energy to the workplace.

“We are thrilled by the turnout from this morning’s session and the interest local businesses have in investing in their employees,” said Diane Lee, Georgia Tech-Savannah Executive Director.

Georgia Tech-Savannah’s Learners and Leaders series is an effort launched in 2014 to help companies in the coastal region stay current on local topics important to area businesses. To date, more than 300 members of the coastal community have heard speakers on topics of relevance to the business community, including mobile apps, coaching and mentoring, millennials, leadership and logistics. To learn more about upcoming programs, go tope.gatech.edu/Sav-Learners or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for details.