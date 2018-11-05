Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 5, 2018 - Chatham Emergency Services Chief Executive Officer Chuck Kearns was recently presented with a Service Appreciation Award at the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) General Membership Meeting in Nashville, TN. Kearns is the Immediate Past President of the NAEMT, and has volunteered with the organization for over 10 years.

Kearns has been elected to serve on the NAEMT Board five times since 2008, and has served as both a Southeast Regional Director and an Executive Board Officer in nationwide elections. During his tenure on the board, NAEMT membership grew to almost 70,000 members in 69 countries.

NAEMT is the primary provider of continuing medical education for EMTs and Paramedics worldwide. They have developed specialized battlefield trauma care courses utilized by United States Military Medics and also advocate for emergency medical issues with the federal government.