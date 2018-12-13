Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Thursday, December 13, 2018
   
People in the News

Dec. 13 - Georgia Medical Society Recognizes Individuals at 18th Annual Health Care Heroes Awards

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 13, 2018 - Earlier this month the Georgia Medical Society recognized individuals in the community who were nominated for their many health care activities. These individuals were nominated by organizations or individuals who felt they had involved themselves in making health care better in this community.

Nominations were accepted for six unique categories, listed below. This year’s winners are:

Health Care Innovation – An individual or an organization that has designated and implemented a new program that has improved the quality of life for a segment of our community.

  • Debbie Hagins, M.D. - Medical Director & Principal Investigator, Ryan White HIV Program, Coastal Health District/Chatham Care Center

  • Keith Seibert, M.D. Heather Seibert, PharmD, Ashley Braxton. LPN, Kinjal Patel, MA -Team-based Mental Health Project

  • Bill Bromberg, M.D., Chairman, Dwayne Gard – Memorial Health, Organizational and Clinical Ethics Initiative

  • Barbara Gatens, Center for Otoneurology - St. Joseph’s/Candler

Health Care Education - An individual or an organization that has conducted or sponsored educational activities that have improved the quality of life for a segment of our community.

  • Dr. Suzanne Edenfield, Department Head, Dental Hygiene - Savannah Technical College

  • Memorial Health’s Trauma Services

  • James Fenno, M.D., Lieutenant Commander Flight Surgeon- United States Coastal Guard

Community Outreach – Organizations that have taken Health Care initiatives outside the confines of there own institutions and into the community at large with demonstrable improvements in the quality of life.

  • Homeless Health Care Outreach Collaborative – Memorial Health

  • Cristina Gibson – Coastal Health District Chronic Disease Prevention Program Director and Jonathan Gibson and Ilya Snyder-Shvahbeyn

  • Dr. Janet Buelow, Professor of Health Services Administration – Georgia Southern University

Institution/Organization - Member of governance, management, or employees who improve the quality of life in the organization, institution or the community, by the initiatives developed by the institution.

  • Hospice Savannah’s Full Circle Grief & Loss Counselors

  • Miriam Rittmeyer, M.D.

  • Gregory Schroeder

  • The Bilingual Volunteer Services Program – Memorial Health

Allied Health Professionals - Health Care professionals (who are not physicians) who have made significant contributions to health care in the community, above and beyond the expectations of their jobs.

  • Lisa Wilson, Lead Nurse – Savannah-Chatham County School System

  • Ja’net Nevels, School Nurse – Juliette Gordon Low

  • Marla Danis, School Nurse – Pooler Elementary School

Physicians - Lifetime Achievement - A physician who is retired and whose contributions to the welfare of the community exceed beyond his activities as a practicing physician.

  • James E. Ramage, M.D.

  • Mike Carter, M.D.

