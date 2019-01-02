Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 2, 2019 - Roy Minter was officially sworn in as the Savannah Police Department Chief of Police during a ceremony last week at the Civic Center Ballroom.

“Selection of a police chief is one of the most important decisions that a city manager and a community can make,” said City Manager Rob Hernandez. “It was important for us to pick an exceptional individual to lead our department into the future… Sixty-six other applicants along with Chief Minter applied for this position. Chief Minter stood above all of them. We know that Chief Minter is a proven law enforcement professional with more than 35 years of public safety experience. Service and public safety is in his blood and in his DNA.”

Minter was selected in June following a national recruitment search. The finalists went through a series of interviews and meetings with key executive city staff, two citizens’ advisory panels and a law enforcement panel. Minter began working with the Savannah Police Department on Aug. 27 and served as the department’s Director of Police Services until he could officially be sworn in.

“When I came here I gave you a commitment that I would lead from the front, and I think I’ve been to just about every community meeting they’ve had, every event they’ve had and I’ve already started getting out on the street working side by side with the great men and women of this department,” said Chief Minter. “My strong commitment to the Savannah Police Department and the community we serve will not change.”

More than 200 people, including officers from SPD and surrounding agencies, judges, elected officials and members of the community, attended the ceremony. He was pinned by his wife Ramona and his children Justin and Sydney. Minter is the first chief of the reconstituted Savannah Police Department.

Minter has more than 30 years of public safety experience. He most recently held the position of police chief at Peoria (Arizona) Police Department, where he served since 2011. From 2008-2011, Minter was the chief of Denton (Texas) Police Department. Prior to his appointment in Denton, Minter spent 15 years with the Aurora (Colorado) Police Department, where he held several positions, including narcotics unit sergeant, training section commander, and the operation support section commander, where he supervised the SWAT, K-9 Unit, Gang Intervention Unit and Pattern Crimes Unit. He began his law enforcement career with the Houston Police Department, where he served for 10 years as an officer in the Special Operations Division.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in business administration and a Master’s Degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix. He is also a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police. His professional affiliations include the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), and the Latino Peace Officers Association (LPOA). He has served as the President of the West Valley Chiefs Association and Second Vice President of the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police. Minter is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, where he serves on the Community Policing Committee.

In April 2018, the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) presented Minter with its Gary P. Hayes Memorial Award. The Hayes Award is presented annually to law enforcement professionals who exhibit strong character, a record of leadership and commitment to improving the law enforcement profession.