Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

April 25, 2019 - Staci Donegan is partnering with Elaine Seabolt, founder of Seabolt Real Estate to offer buyers and sellers in coastal Georgia the ultimate real estate resources, service and experience.

Donegan, a longtime resident of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District and a highly successful broker with more than $25 million in real estate sales in 2018, has earned a reputation as one of the region’s leading real estate agents. A former financial and business consultant, Donegan brings a business-oriented, data-driven approach to real estate and was a Top Producer at Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty for six consecutive years.

“Staci’s hard work and incredible commitment to her clients have identified her as one of the region’s leading real estate experts,” said Seabolt, founder and broker at Seabolt Real Estate. “Her in-depth market knowledge, uncompromising integrity and exceptional business expertise make her an ideal addition to our accomplished team.”

Before entering the real estate field in 2008, Donegan excelled in finance and account management at The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta, as a Certified Public Accountant at PriceWaterhouse Coopers and as the controller and chief of staff at the Savannah College of Art and Design. She currently serves on the budget committee for Savannah Area REALTORS® (formerly SABOR) and on the board of directors for the Savannah Multi-list Corporation as well as the Savannah Philharmonic.

“I’m deeply honored to be partnering with Elaine and her stellar team of agents,” said Donegan. “With the firm’s focus on luxury properties, affiliation with exclusive networks and incredible agent resources, this opportunity truly is the perfect fit. I’m excited about the future and look forward to serving buyers and sellers across the region.”

Seabolt Real Estate is an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate and Harry Norman Realtors of Atlanta. Known as the global authority for marketing luxury properties, Christie’s International Real Estate is an invitation-only network comprised of 139 brokerages, including Seabolt Real Estate, showcasing property listings from 46 countries around the world.