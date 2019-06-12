Overall Rating (0)

People in the News
Category: People in the News
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
June 12, 2019 - Jaycees members across the state of Georgia held a major fundraiser to benefit Out of the Darkness, a non-profit focused on battling human trafficking. As a result of the fundraising for the Georgia Jaycees Gala, representatives of the Georgia Jaycees were able to present a donation for $21,000.
“We can’t thank our local communities enough for their help in raising much-needed support for this well deserving organization,” said Danielle Fields, President of the Georgia Jaycees. “We are happy to be able to partner with an organization that is getting into the trenches to rescue women from human trafficking in Georgia.”
The Jaycees is a leadership development organization that focuses on community involvement. Jaycees chapters in Georgia include Alpharetta, Athens, Atlanta, Columbus, Dahlonega, Gainesville, Gray, Jesup, Milledgeville, Savannah, Statesboro and Swainsboro.
