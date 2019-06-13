Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

June 13, 2019 - Representatives of Pooler Elementary School and the 200 Club were each presented a check for $500 from the founder of the “Inspire Your Community” podcast, in recognition of the support these organizations provided to the families of the late Savannah Police Sgt. Kelvin Ansari, who died after being shot while investigating an armed robbery the Saturday before Mother’s Day.

Chris Tilton, one of two principals at the Dewitt Tilton Group construction firm, founded the “Inspire Your Community” podcast and said that the nominations for both organizations aligned perfectly with the mission of the podcast and supports its motto: “Do Good, See Good, Inspire Others.”

Pooler Elementary School art students worked on a painting that was presented to Sgt. Ansari’s precinct in the Savannah Police Department in memory and honor of him.

Several Pooler Elementary students and faculty members had a personal connection to the slain officer. One teacher is a neighbor of the Ansari family, the art teacher previously taught his children at Groves High School and one student’s father worked with him and was the first officer on the scene.

After hearing the story of the art project, Tilton decided to make Pooler Elementary’s art program the first recipient of the $500 donation he is offering to those whose stories are chosen for the podcast.

“This actually doubles our art budget for the year,” said Art Teacher, Elizabeth Harper. “We honestly didn’t expect to get any recognition for this project. We just wanted to do something for the family.”

In addition to presenting a donation to the Pooler Elementary School art class, Tilton presented a second $500 check to Mark Dana of the 200 Club, which provided immediate financial assistance and support to the family of Sgt. Kelvin Ansari. The 200 Club has also pledged to provide fully paid college and all related expenses to each of Sgt. Ansari’s dependents, including his wife if she decides to pursue a degree, and will help out during holidays, such as sending Mrs. Ansari flowers on Mother’s Day every year.

The original intention was to limit the donation to one charity or nonprofit organization per story, but Tilton said this story transcended that guideline.

“We heard about the amazing support the 200 Club committed to providing the Ansari family and felt it was our honor to present them with a second check,” said Tilton. “We hope our gesture will inspire others to donate to these programs as well.”

Meanwhile, the “Inspire Your Community” podcast continues to look for uplifting and inspiring stories from our local community. The Dewitt Tilton Group will donate $300 to a cause of the nominator’s choice for each story chosen for the monthly podcast. To submit story ideas, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The podcast can be accessed at YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, and everywhere else podcasts can be found.