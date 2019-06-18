Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

June 18, 2019 - Twenty-seven officers and staff members with the Savannah Police Department and surrounding agencies graduated last week from the Leadership in Police Organizations Course.

The Leadership in Police Organizations Course is an internationally renowned training developed by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). Since the course came to Savannah in 2015, nearly 300 officers and civilian staff have successfully completed the course.

This is the first time that outside agencies have had students in the course. Officers from Richmond Hill Police Department, Chatham County Police Department and Georgia Ports Authority Police Department also attended the class.

The 120-hour class was held at the SPD Professional Development Center over the course of the past three months. It is taught by an IACP certified national instructor and IACP trained SPD officers and staff.

Savannah Police graduates include APO Andrew Aarons, Cpl. Russell Champion, APO Hassan Copeland, Officer Marquis Dillard, Cpl. Michael Dobson, Angela Frazier, Cpl. Billy Gray, Cpl. Elizabeth Harrell, Officer Silver Leuschner, APO Tori May, Stacey Merriman, Cpl. Nasiff Nelson, Cpl. Marcus Paige, Janelle Tiller, Tiffany Welch, APO Mark Whittaker and Ansley Williams. Richmond Hill Police graduates include Sgt. Ruben Acosta, Sgt. Steven Potts, Sgt. Lee Rodriguez and Sgt. Brandon Tufts. Chatham County Police graduates include Sgt. Mark Cartwright, Sgt. Frank Chisholm, Alton Peterson and Sgt. Don White. Georgia Ports Authority Police graduates include Lt. David Eller and Lt. Ray Metts,