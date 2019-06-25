Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

June 25, 2019 - EMS District Chief Doug Lewis of Chatham Emergency Services was recently honored at the American Ambulance Association’s (AAA) Stars of Life Event on June 24th. This year’s event, held in Washington D.C., honored 107 individuals from across the United States and Caribbean. The Stars of Life program showcases the contributions of ambulance professionals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in service to their communities or the EMS profession. Stars of Life recognizes the dedication of these heroes while shining light on the critical role EMS plays in our health care infrastructure.

EMS District Chief Doug Lewis began his career in public safety at the age of 17 as a Bryan County Volunteer. He received his EMT certification in 1982, his Paramedic License in 1986, and became a National Registered Paramedic in 1994. Prior to beginning at Chatham Emergency Services in 2011, Doug worked as a paramedic for MedStar Ambulance Service. In both 1994 and 1996, he was named the Chatham County EMT of the Year. Since 2007, Doug has served as a Tactical Paramedic supporting local law enforcement agencies. In 2014, Doug was promoted to Captain and in 2017 he became District Chief.

As District Chief, Lewis oversees the Tactical Paramedic Program and works closely with the local police departments, in addition to providing ongoing training and tactics to make his team as safe as possible.

“Doug is one of the most dedicated leaders at Chatham Emergency Services,” said CEO Chuck Kearns. “He is always volunteering for special projects beyond his regular work schedule. Doug is the epitome of EMS excellence and his heart is dedicated to serving others.”

During their time in Washington, the Stars of Life recipients, accompanied by executive hosts, also met with members of Congress and congressional aides to discuss legislative issues critical to emergency medical services.