Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Wednesday, July 10, 2019
   
Text Size

People in the News

July 10 - Leadership Savannah Class of 2018-2019 Graduates 40

Print Email

Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 July 2019 13:11 Editor 10 July 2019 Published on 10 July 2019 Hits: 2

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

July 10, 2019 - Recently, Leadership Savannah hosted a graduation ceremony at the Savannah Yacht Club for its 40 members of the 2018-2019 class. 

The 2018-2019 graduating class consists of:

  • Laura Ballock Barge, Design Solutions, Inc
  • Arthur Best, Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA) Savannah-Chatham
  • Christopher Boyer, Georgia Power Company
  • Kendra Boyle, EmployAbility
  • Melissa Brophy, The Greenery, Inc.
  • Candace Carpenter, Savannah Airport Commission
  • Katherine Chancy, Development Associates, Inc. / DAI Commercial Realty
  • Kenneth Clark, Housing Authority of Savannah
  • Jesse Dillon, Savannah Economic Development Authority
  • Samuel Evans, Hancock Askew & Co. LLP
  • Michelle Gavin, City of Savannah
  • Jeffrey Gazaway, J. E. Dunn
  • Caroline Gordon-Jelks, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System
  • Michael Groover, Groover Family Dentistry
  • Matthew Hallett, Hallett & Company
  • Cary Hill, City of Savannah
  • Ed Hissam, Choate Construction
  • Elizabeth Howells, Georgia Southern University
  • Tiffany Hughes, The Pinyan Company
  • Ryan Jacobsma, Stryker
  • Chuck Kearns, Chatham Emergency Services
  • Patrick McCarthy, Sterling Seacrest Partners
  • Linsey McDougal, Remax Savannah
  • Tim Moody, Georgia Southern University
  • Steven Morgan, The Landings Club
  • David Mullens, Oliver Maner LLP
  • John Northup, Bouhan Falligant LLP
  • Thomas Pace, Thomas & Hutton Engineering
  • Brooke Phillips, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce
  • Jamie Richman, Savannah Jewish Federation
  • Chelsea Sawyer, Chatham Emergency Management Agency
  • Cheryl Smith, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
  • Sarah Smith, WTOC
  • Angel Sorochak, Lutheran Services of GA
  • Zachary Thomas, Bergen & Bergen, P.C.
  • Michele Thompson, Spectrum Printing and Marketing, Inc.
  • Matthew Toler Lee, Black & Hollis, P.C.
  • Courtney Valentine, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
  • Anne Weisel, Saint Andrew’s School
  • Rachel Young Fields, Hunter Maclean

Leadership Savannah was begun in 1961 for the purpose of informing future leaders in the Savannah area of issues confronting the community on a variety of subjects. This unique program provides the opportunity for its participants to develop an awareness of community successes and problems as well as the knowledge to help meet the challenge of the future.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.