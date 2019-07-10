Overall Rating (0)

People in the News
Category: People in the News
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
July 10, 2019 - Recently, Leadership Savannah hosted a graduation ceremony at the Savannah Yacht Club for its 40 members of the 2018-2019 class.
The 2018-2019 graduating class consists of:
- Laura Ballock Barge, Design Solutions, Inc
- Arthur Best, Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA) Savannah-Chatham
- Christopher Boyer, Georgia Power Company
- Kendra Boyle, EmployAbility
- Melissa Brophy, The Greenery, Inc.
- Candace Carpenter, Savannah Airport Commission
- Katherine Chancy, Development Associates, Inc. / DAI Commercial Realty
- Kenneth Clark, Housing Authority of Savannah
- Jesse Dillon, Savannah Economic Development Authority
- Samuel Evans, Hancock Askew & Co. LLP
- Michelle Gavin, City of Savannah
- Jeffrey Gazaway, J. E. Dunn
- Caroline Gordon-Jelks, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System
- Michael Groover, Groover Family Dentistry
- Matthew Hallett, Hallett & Company
- Cary Hill, City of Savannah
- Ed Hissam, Choate Construction
- Elizabeth Howells, Georgia Southern University
- Tiffany Hughes, The Pinyan Company
- Ryan Jacobsma, Stryker
- Chuck Kearns, Chatham Emergency Services
- Patrick McCarthy, Sterling Seacrest Partners
- Linsey McDougal, Remax Savannah
- Tim Moody, Georgia Southern University
- Steven Morgan, The Landings Club
- David Mullens, Oliver Maner LLP
- John Northup, Bouhan Falligant LLP
- Thomas Pace, Thomas & Hutton Engineering
- Brooke Phillips, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce
- Jamie Richman, Savannah Jewish Federation
- Chelsea Sawyer, Chatham Emergency Management Agency
- Cheryl Smith, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Sarah Smith, WTOC
- Angel Sorochak, Lutheran Services of GA
- Zachary Thomas, Bergen & Bergen, P.C.
- Michele Thompson, Spectrum Printing and Marketing, Inc.
- Matthew Toler Lee, Black & Hollis, P.C.
- Courtney Valentine, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Anne Weisel, Saint Andrew’s School
- Rachel Young Fields, Hunter Maclean
Leadership Savannah was begun in 1961 for the purpose of informing future leaders in the Savannah area of issues confronting the community on a variety of subjects. This unique program provides the opportunity for its participants to develop an awareness of community successes and problems as well as the knowledge to help meet the challenge of the future.
Overall Rating (0)
Comments | Add yours
- No comments found
Stickies
Lovies
UPCOMING EVENTS
- July 8 - Let’s Talk Community Discussion Series Continues with Mental Illness and People of Color Event on July 30
- July 8 - Lowcountry Speaker Series Inaugural 2020 Season to Bring Globally-Recognized Speakers to HHI
- July 2 - Inaugural Savannah Film Alliance Honors Gala to Recognize Film and Television Professionals
- July 2 - DAV and RecruitMilitary to host Veterans Job Fair Aug. 8
- June 25 - FYZICAL® Savannah Celebrates Anniversary with Open House on June 26
Leave your comments
Login to post a comment
Post comment as a guest