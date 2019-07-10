Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

July 10, 2019 - Recently, Leadership Savannah hosted a graduation ceremony at the Savannah Yacht Club for its 40 members of the 2018-2019 class.

The 2018-2019 graduating class consists of:

Laura Ballock Barge, Design Solutions, Inc

Arthur Best, Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA) Savannah-Chatham

Christopher Boyer, Georgia Power Company

Kendra Boyle, EmployAbility

Melissa Brophy, The Greenery, Inc.

Candace Carpenter, Savannah Airport Commission

Katherine Chancy, Development Associates, Inc. / DAI Commercial Realty

Kenneth Clark, Housing Authority of Savannah

Jesse Dillon, Savannah Economic Development Authority

Samuel Evans, Hancock Askew & Co. LLP

Michelle Gavin, City of Savannah

Jeffrey Gazaway, J. E. Dunn

Caroline Gordon-Jelks, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

Michael Groover, Groover Family Dentistry

Matthew Hallett, Hallett & Company

Cary Hill, City of Savannah

Ed Hissam, Choate Construction

Elizabeth Howells, Georgia Southern University

Tiffany Hughes, The Pinyan Company

Ryan Jacobsma, Stryker

Chuck Kearns, Chatham Emergency Services

Patrick McCarthy, Sterling Seacrest Partners

Linsey McDougal, Remax Savannah

Tim Moody, Georgia Southern University

Steven Morgan, The Landings Club

David Mullens, Oliver Maner LLP

John Northup, Bouhan Falligant LLP

Thomas Pace, Thomas & Hutton Engineering

Brooke Phillips, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce

Jamie Richman, Savannah Jewish Federation

Chelsea Sawyer, Chatham Emergency Management Agency

Cheryl Smith, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Sarah Smith, WTOC

Angel Sorochak, Lutheran Services of GA

Zachary Thomas, Bergen & Bergen, P.C.

Michele Thompson, Spectrum Printing and Marketing, Inc.

Matthew Toler Lee, Black & Hollis, P.C.

Courtney Valentine, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Anne Weisel, Saint Andrew’s School

Rachel Young Fields, Hunter Maclean

Leadership Savannah was begun in 1961 for the purpose of informing future leaders in the Savannah area of issues confronting the community on a variety of subjects. This unique program provides the opportunity for its participants to develop an awareness of community successes and problems as well as the knowledge to help meet the challenge of the future.