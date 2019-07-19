Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

July 19, 2019 - Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker was recently honored by Convenience Store News as one of the 50 Most Influential People in Convenience Store History. Parker was recognized for his commitment to excellence, food service, technology, philanthropy and innovation in the July 2019 issue of the magazine.

“The success of Parker’s has been driven by Greg’s focus on people, technology and community service,” said Don Longo, Editorial Director of Convenience Store News. “He is regarded as one of the nation’s leading business innovators, earning acclaim for his commitment to high-quality foodservice, technology, consumer rights and charitable giving.”

Parker was recognized by Convenience Store News as the Foodservice Leader of the Year in 2018 and as the Tech Executive of the Year in 2013. He has also been the recipient of the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club Citizen of the Year award, the Savannah Morning News Entrepreneur of the Year award and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year award.

“To be recognized by my peers as a convenience store leader who has made a positive, lasting impact on our industry is a tremendous honor,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “I’m delighted to share this recognition with every hard-working team member at Parker’s and with our incredible leadership team.”

Parker has redefined the role of a convenience store by adding freshly-prepared, Southern-inspired food at Parker’s Kitchen locations across Georgia and South Carolina and by donating a percentage of gas sales to area schools and hospitals through the company’s acclaimed Fueling the Community charitable initiative.

One of Parker’s greatest contributions to the industry came through a hard-fought battle against the state of Georgia, defending the right to promote gas club pricing. He ultimately created the Parker’s Rewards program, which has saved customers over $10 million since its inception.

Always on the cutting edge, Parker’s is currently using predictive analytics and machine learning to determine the most seamless, frictionless and time-efficient ways to complete more than 125,000 daily transactions and to prepare the freshest possible food to meet customer demand.

“We’re working hard at Parker’s to become a food service company that’s focused on convenience and a technology-based company that’s focused on meeting the changing needs of our customers,” said Parker.

With 58 stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina and a $50 million expansion into the Charleston, S.C. market, Parker’s has enjoyed 20 to 24 percent annual growth every year for the past 19 years. The company has been ranked on Inc.’s elite list of the top 5,000 fastest growing companies in America for four years and is on its way to becoming a $1 billion company.

Founded in 1976, Parker’s employs nearly 1,000 individuals throughout the region, who have access to innovative DailyPay technology, allowing for pay on-demand. The award-winning company has been recognized by USA Today for its impressive food selection and has earned raves as a top-rated restaurant on TripAdvisor.