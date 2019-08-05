Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

August 5, 2019 - A recent ceremony held by the Savannah Police Department celebrated the appointment of an officer to assistant chief, the promotion of three officers and the graduation of 17 of its newest members in blue.

Chief Roy Minter pinned on the badge of newly appointed Assistant Chief Gunther, who is a 19-year veteran of the police department. Previously, he served as major over the department’s Intelligence Section and Violent Crimes Task Force. He is now assistant chief over the Field Operations Bureau.

Chief Minter also recognized the promotion of 18-year veteran, Tonya Reid, to the rank of captain and 27-year veteran, Robert Larry, and 11-year veteran, Charles Pugh, both to the rank of lieutenant.

“You participated in a challenging promotion process. Of course the expectations are high for you, the hours will be long and the work may be a little harder than your current assignment, but we will also provide you with the training, guidance and support you’ll need,” said Chief Minter to the newest additions to his executive command staff.

In addition, 17 new officers were inducted into the police department after weeks of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and specialized training at the SPD Professional Development Center. These new officers had family and friends join them to pin on their new badges, signifying their formal instillation into to the Savannah Police Department.

Chief Minter acknowledged the hard work of his new officers and encouraged them saying, “We will continue to be there for you during your PTO training, probationary period and what we hope will be a long rewarding career with the Savannah Police Department.”

Before the ceremony concluded, the audience was surprised as Chief Minter called up Officer Ernesto Jimenez, who proposed to his girlfriend, Katharyn Brouder, which provided a wonderful ending to a momentous occasion.

Congratulations to officers Patrick Bailey, Anthony Canga, Allexander Coleman, Kieran Harper, Mark Higgins, Ernesto Jimenez, Ryan Kasemeyer, Thomas Kimelblatt, Miles Lewis, Jon Lindsey, Bailey Moise, Janson Neff, Ryan Price, Daniel Renz, James Shock, Autumn Sullivan and Phillip Webster.