Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Monday, August 05, 2019
   
Text Size

People in the News

Aug. 5 - Savannah Police Celebrate Promotions, Graduate 17 at Badge Pinning Ceremony

Print Email

Last Updated on Monday, 05 August 2019 11:51 Editor 05 August 2019 Published on 05 August 2019 Hits: 38

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

August 5, 2019 - A recent ceremony held by the Savannah Police Department celebrated the appointment of an officer to assistant chief, the promotion of three officers and the graduation of 17 of its newest members in blue.

Chief Roy Minter pinned on the badge of newly appointed Assistant Chief Gunther, who is a 19-year veteran of the police department. Previously, he served as major over the department’s Intelligence Section and Violent Crimes Task Force. He is now assistant chief over the Field Operations Bureau.

Chief Minter also recognized the promotion of 18-year veteran, Tonya Reid, to the rank of captain and 27-year veteran, Robert Larry, and 11-year veteran, Charles Pugh, both to the rank of lieutenant.

“You participated in a challenging promotion process. Of course the expectations are high for you, the hours will be long and the work may be a little harder than your current assignment, but we will also provide you with the training, guidance and support you’ll need,” said Chief Minter to the newest additions to his executive command staff.

In addition, 17 new officers were inducted into the police department after weeks of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and specialized training at the SPD Professional Development Center. These new officers had family and friends join them to pin on their new badges, signifying their formal instillation into to the Savannah Police Department.

Chief Minter acknowledged the hard work of his new officers and encouraged them saying, “We will continue to be there for you during your PTO training, probationary period and what we hope will be a long rewarding career with the Savannah Police Department.”

Before the ceremony concluded, the audience was surprised as Chief Minter called up Officer Ernesto Jimenez, who proposed to his girlfriend, Katharyn Brouder, which provided a wonderful ending to a momentous occasion.

Congratulations to officers Patrick Bailey, Anthony Canga, Allexander Coleman, Kieran Harper, Mark Higgins, Ernesto Jimenez, Ryan Kasemeyer, Thomas Kimelblatt, Miles Lewis, Jon Lindsey, Bailey Moise, Janson Neff, Ryan Price, Daniel Renz, James Shock, Autumn Sullivan and Phillip Webster.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.