Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 5, 2019 - The A-Town Get Down Arts & Music Festival announced on Oct. 5 that its leader, founder and producer, Tom Townsend, has passed away. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.

A St. Louis native, Townsend has made an insurmountable impact on the Savannah community over the past decade. Townsend founded the A-Town Get Down in 2011 in memory of his son, Alex, a SCAD student who tragically passed away in a car crash in 2010. With family and friends, Townsend also established the Alex Townsend Memorial Foundation in Alex’s honor, with the mission of inspiring youth through creative outlets.

Through his efforts with the annual festival and foundation, Townsend has impacted the lives of countless people in the community, including thousands of local school children who have benefited from interactive, hands-on art experiences that were made possible through Townsend’s efforts.

Townsend leaves behind him his wife, Jeanne and children, Laura and Nate.