Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 9, 2019 - On Saturday Oct. 5, Bank of America Savannah area employees lent a hand at Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity’s Bayberry home site, located in the LaRoache Park/Springhill/Daffin Heights neighborhood, as part of their Annual Global Build Week. Global Build Week (October 5-12) will bring together nearly 2,800 bank volunteers working alongside homeowners to help build, rehabilitate or repair homes, to address affordable housing needs in 108 communities across 10 countries – the largest Global Build to date.

Volunteers from local branches will assist with installing and painting the siding at the Bayberry home site. Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Harold Tessendorf commented, “we are very grateful to our local Bank of America partner for securing funds to help build safe, energy efficient and affordable homes in Chatham County. We look forward to continuing this vital partnership and achieving the joint goal of giving families a decent place to live.”

Habitat and Bank of America have partnered for more than 30 years, helping homeowners build or improve the places they call home. Each year, volunteers give more than 40,000 hours to Habitat in their communities through board service, home build initiatives and financial literacy training for future Habitat homeowners.

“Affordable housing is fundamental for individuals and families to achieve economic mobility,” said Patrick O'Neil, Bank of America, Savannah Market President. “Partnering with Habitat and engaging our volunteers is one way we can help build a more sustainable Savannah community as part of our approach to responsible growth.”