Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 28, 2019 - Sandra Deal, an education activist, retired language arts teacher and former First Lady of Georgia, has been appointed to the Piedmont College Board of Trustees.

As the wife of Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, Sandra Dunagan Deal served as the First Lady of Georgia from 2011 to 2019. The daughter of educators, she grew up in Gainesville and is a two-time graduate of Georgia College & State University. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1963 and a master’s degree in elementary education in 1966.

Before becoming first lady, Deal taught language arts at public schools for more than 15 years and retired as a sixth-grade middle school teacher in Hall County. As Georgia's first lady she was a strong advocate for literacy, education and received the 2016 "Georgian of the Year" Award from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.

“We are delighted that Mrs. Deal, a long-time champion for education, has joined our board,” said Piedmont College President James F. Mellichamp. “It is a natural partnership. Since our founding in 1897, Piedmont has a proud history of educating teachers. Our school of education operates the largest graduate program for teacher education in the state and is the state’s second-highest producer of teachers.”

With the addition of Deal, the Piedmont College Board of Trustees number 30. She will serve on the board’s student life committee.

“Nathan and I value life-long learning and opportunities for advancement through quality education,” said Deal. “Piedmont College has through the years educated many of the caring teachers who taught me, taught with me and inspired others to choose Piedmont. I am honored to be asked to serve on the board. I hope my outlook and experience will enable me to be of service in this position.”