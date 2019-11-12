Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 12, 2019 - A morning ceremony held last week by the Savannah Police Department celebrated the appointment and swearing-in of an officer to assistant chief, the promotion of 16 officers and the graduation of 14 of its newest members in blue.

Assistant Chief Stephenie Price, who joined the department in March of 2019, was publicly sworn in after successfully completing training to become a Georgia Peace Officer in September. She is the assistant chief over the Administrative Services Division.

Chief Roy Minter also recognized the promotion of 18-year veteran Tonya Reid to the rank of captain and 17-year veteran Max Nowinsky to the rank of lieutenant. In addition, 14 officers were celebrated for their promotion to the rank of sergeant, which concluded the promotion portion of the ceremony.

“This is an exciting time for the Savannah Police Department,” said Chief Minter. “This morning we are celebrating the accomplishments of several new leaders in the organization. For you new supervisors, when we talked to you a couple of weeks ago, one of the things we reminded you of is we want you to be the supervisor you always wanted to work for.”

Moving to the graduation portion, 14 new officers were inducted into the police department after weeks of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and specialized training at the SPD Professional Development Center. These new officers had family members and friends join them to pin on their new badges, signifying their formal instillation into to the Savannah Police Department.

Chief Minter acknowledged the hard work of his new officers and encouraged them saying, “Always keep in mind what I always end my speeches with, and that is the acronym for pride- professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence.”

Congratulations to sergeants John Alberts, Chad Bote, Alan Brown, Sherrell Brown, Rodney Cooper, Billy Gray, Elizabeth Harrell, Kevin Jarriel, Michael Kerr, Richard Moore, Megan Nelson, Brian Suzuki Smith, John E. Smith and Kenneth Whitcomb.

Congratulations to officers George Anderson, Dustin Belfiore, Ty Blackwell, Jamareeo Brown, Tyra Deloatch, Joshua Emerson, D’Metri Martinez, Gregory Purachev, Geraldine Simmons, Claudette Simons, Garrett Skaff, Edward Smith, Michael Villanueva and Logan Wilkey.