Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 11, 2019 - The Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC), a local nonprofit that provides small business financing, recently announced the winners of the 2019 Small Business Awards.

2019 T. McCoy Cornerstone Award - Mariadith Carter

The T. McCoy Cornerstone Award is given to someone who has achieved enduring professional excellence in the field of Administrative Assistance. It is named in honor of Terry McCoy, who managed the SBAC administrative responsibilities for over 15 years.

This year’s recipient is Mariadith Carter, office administrator of Kidzplace Child Development Center. In addition to being an effective Administrator, she is also a business owner and author.

2019 SBAC Small Business Lender of the Year Award, Carol Brooks

The Small Business Lender of the Year award goes to the loan officer most active in SBAC’s loan referrals and originations. This year’s winner is Carol Brooks, Vice President and Commercial Banker for Queensborough National Bank and Trust Company. This is Ms. Brook’s second consecutive year winning this award. To date, Ms. Brooks has referred 14 different projects totaling $6.2 million with SBAC. As a result of these loans and Carol’s hard work, 27 full-time jobs were created in our community in 2019.

In addition to her referrals to SBAC, Carol has been an active Loan Committee Member since 2013 and selected as Loan Committee Chair for 2019 and 2020.

2019 Micro Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Friendship Coffee Company

The SBAC Micro-Business of the Year award is given to a business who has demonstrated profitable growth and longevity, has a total of five or fewer full-time employees, and is active in the community. This year’s recipient is Friendship Coffee Company, owned by Gay Fortson and Elizabeth “Libby” Miller.

2019 Michael Bunn, Sr., Memorial Rising Star Award – Azalealand Nursing and Rehabiliation

The Michael Bunn, Sr. Memorial Rising Start Award is given annually to a small business that has shown itself to be a “rising star” in its community. The 2019 recipient is Deborah Von Waldner Orne (“Debbie”) of Azalealand Nursing and Rehabilitation, Savannah’s only family-owned and operated skilled nursing facility. Debbie took over her parents’ business and has been running the day-to-day operations of Azalealand for over 40 years. She has been the recipient of multiple recognitions for her dedication and service.