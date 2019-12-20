Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 20, 2019 - The United Way of the Coastal Empire Board of Directors recently announced that Brynn Grant has been named President and CEO, effective Feb. 3.

Grant led the startup of World Trade Center Savannah where she currently serves as Vice President. She also serves as the Chief Operating Officer for the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA). In that role, Grant works to make the Savannah region as competitive as possible in the effort to create, grow and attract business, and create jobs. She supports all divisions and is responsible for ongoing development of products, services, programs, and incentives and addressing related issues in workforce, infrastructure, and investment.

“Brynn Grant is the perfect choice for our United Way and the community,” said Toby Moreau, United Way of the Coastal Empire Board Chair. “She has built strong relationship in our community, both internally and externally, that will move United Way forward in the future. We are thrilled that she agreed to accept this new challenge, and we look forward to much success under her leadership.”

Having been with SEDA 19 years, Grant has held several positions including director then vice president of marketing and public relations. Her work was recognized with several national and international marketing awards. Most significantly, she was a member of the SEDA team named one of the ten best development groups in the country in 1998 after having attracted more than $103 million of investment and helping to create 2,454 new jobs.

Prior to and in between tenures at SEDA, Grant served as Vice President of Communications for EM Services, Inc., Marketing and Development Director for the Savannah Music Festival, and Director of Development and Executive Director of the Savannah Technical College Foundation. She also worked at the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau and Georgia Golf Hall Fame early in her career.

Grant is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. She is also a graduate of Leadership Savannah, Leadership Southeast Georgia, and Leadership Georgia. She has been named one of the Top Ten Working Women by AWWIN, the Community Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Chamber of Savannah, and a Woman of Distinction by the Girls Scouts of Historic Georgia.

Grant has demonstrated a commitment to education. She currently serves on the Savannah Technical College Foundation Board of Directors and Georgia Southern University Parker College of Business Advisory Board. She has previously served on the Georgia Southern University College of Science and Mathematics Advisory Board, Georgia Tech Savannah Advisory Board, Savannah State University College of Business Advisory Board and the Oglethorpe Charter School Board.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve my community with a staff and board of directors that are second to none,” said Grant. “I have chosen to invest my career with United Way of the Coastal Empire because I am passionate about its mission, the work being accomplished, and the chance to improve quality of life in our region. This is an exciting time for our community, and I look forward to serving the organization that will help positively impact the individual lives of so many and the progress of our community long into the future.”

Led by Board Chair Toby Moreau, a search committee of current and former board members as well as community leaders evaluated numerous candidates assisted by United Way Worldwide. After an extensive national search process that included 75 initial candidates and series of interviews, the search committee selected Grant to lead the organization.

SEDA President and CEO Trip Tollison said, “Brynn is one of a kind. Her passion and energy is infectious, her smile and character always shine and her heart always seems to have room for those who get to know her. Simply put, Brynn is one of the best champions of our community that Savannah will ever produce. From workforce development initiatives to landing prospects, Brynn has been a tremendous asset to SEDA in every aspect of the organization. While the offices at SEDA are gloomy, we are very excited for Brynn and the United Way. The United Way of the Coastal Empire better get ready – they ain’t seen nothing yet.”

United Way will host a reception at a later date to welcome and introduce Grant and provide supporters and community leaders an opportunity to connect with her and learn more about her passion and vision for the organization and the community.

For more information about the United Way, visit uwce.org.