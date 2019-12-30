Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 30, 2019 - Agents at Seabolt Real Estate have been giving back to Savannah’s citizens in need during this holiday season, offering home-cooked meals, donations and more.

“Savannah is a beautiful, vibrant city, but it’s important to remember, especially during the holidays, that there are many people in our community who need a helping hand,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder Elaine Seabolt. “Through a series of coordinated efforts, our agents are making a positive impact on the community we are proud to call home.”

In December, Elaine Seabolt joined agents Patricia Bishop, Nancy Marston, Buffy Nelson, Ruthie Seese and Craig Simpson to participate in Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Coastal Empire’s Adopt-A-Meal program. Together, the team served families with children undergoing medical treatment a chicken pot pie dinner with bread, salad and brownies to residents at the Ronald McDonald House in Savannah.

In addition, Chairman’s Circle honoree Patricia Bishop and agent Cissy Fox donated nearly 750 pounds of dog food to Chatham County Animal Services in December. They share a commitment to remembering pets during the holidays.

In November, the firm’s Victory Team, comprised of agents Michael Brannin and Craig Simpson, partnered with clients to donate high-quality tents and sleeping bags to Savannah’s homeless population through Union Mission, Inc. This year marks the real estate duo’s third annual effort to help local individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

“I’m proud to be part of a team that truly cares about Savannah,” said Seabolt. “We look forward to continuing to give back to the community in 2020 and beyond.”