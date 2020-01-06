Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 6, 2019 - Courtney Rawlins, Director of Operations for Stafford Media Group, has been named president of Buy Local Savannah. She is succeeding Caleb Harkleroad of Harkleroad Diamonds & Fine Jewelry after two successive terms.

“Having been a part of Buy Local for three years now, I can honestly say that our organization’s collective membership is truly the heartbeat of Savannah,” said Rawlins. “No matter the industry, Buy Local represents all businesses of all sizes who strive to maintain the essence of Savannah through a mentality of local first. To be at the helm of this is not only a great honor, but truly humbling.”

Rawlins has served the Savannah-Chatham County community extensively throughout the years. More notably, she was a 2019 Buy Local Board Member, the 2019 Buy Local Advocate of the Year, a 2019 Employability Board Member, the 2018 and 2019 Pooler Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Council Co-Chair and the 2017 Pooler Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year.

As the new president in her term that started Jan. 1, Rawlins intends to continue to build upon Buy Local’s mission to support and protect locally owned and operated businesses in the greater Savannah area, and also hopes to extend a sense of fellowship from the leadership on down.

“I want every Buy Local member to feel like they are valued, not only by our leadership, but by their fellow members,” explained Rawlins. “If I can achieve that, I will close out 2020 with a great sense of accomplishment.”