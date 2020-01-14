People in the News
Category: People in the News
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
January 14, 2020 - The Savannah Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) recognized five local architecture projects at its biennial South Georgia Design Awards on Jan. 9, 2020. The event hosted over 70 local design professionals, as well as Savannah city officials, including Former Mayor Edna Jackson and Mayor Van Johnson.
The 2020 South Georgia Design Awards recognize the best in design in Savannah and the surrounding area. The awards encourage excellence in architectural design, to make the public more aware of our built environment, and to honor the owners, designers and construction teams of successful projects.
This year’s recipients were:
Savannah Cultural Arts Center | Gunn Meyerhoff Shay Architects
Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees' Garden | Lominack Kolman Smith Architects
SCAD Back 40 Garden & Apiary | Lynch Associates Architects
SCAD Clark Hall | SCAD Design Group
Savannah Spirits | Lynch Associates Architects
Visit AIA Savannah’s website for more information on the South Georgia Design Awards: https://www.aiasavannah.org/copy-of-awards
Overall Rating (0)
- No comments found
Stickies
Lovies
UPCOMING EVENTS
- Jan. 9 - Hospice Savannah’s 12th Annual Lecture Series to focus on Self Compassion
- Jan. 8 - Savannah Riverkeeper hosts 10th Annual Roast on the River Jan. 18
- Jan. 6 - TEDxHiltonHead 2020 Accepting Call for Speakers
- Jan. 3 - Small Business Symposium to be held Jan. 8
- Jan. 2 - Chatham County Police Department Kicks Off New Year by Hosting Coffee with a Cop
Leave your comments
Login to post a comment
Post comment as a guest