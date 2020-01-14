Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 14, 2020 - The Savannah Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) recognized five local architecture projects at its biennial South Georgia Design Awards on Jan. 9, 2020. The event hosted over 70 local design professionals, as well as Savannah city officials, including Former Mayor Edna Jackson and Mayor Van Johnson.

The 2020 South Georgia Design Awards recognize the best in design in Savannah and the surrounding area. The awards encourage excellence in architectural design, to make the public more aware of our built environment, and to honor the owners, designers and construction teams of successful projects.

This year’s recipients were:

Savannah Cultural Arts Center | Gunn Meyerhoff Shay Architects

Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees' Garden | Lominack Kolman Smith Architects

SCAD Back 40 Garden & Apiary | Lynch Associates Architects

SCAD Clark Hall | SCAD Design Group

Savannah Spirits | Lynch Associates Architects

Visit AIA Savannah’s website for more information on the South Georgia Design Awards: https://www.aiasavannah.org/copy-of-awards