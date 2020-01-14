Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 14, 2020 - The City of Port Wentworth announced on Monday that Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Johnson passed away on Sunday night due to issues related to a recent illness.

"It is with great sadness for the City of Port Wentworth to announce that Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Johnson passed on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 due to unexpected severe complications from a recent illness. The entire City of Port Wentworth family mourns this loss and offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the Johnson family. Debbie was a larger-than-life figure who brought her remarkable energy to giving a voice to those unheard individuals who she so passionately represented."

Johnson was serving her second term as Mayor Pro Tem. She was a single-mom and community advocate with a solid record of accomplishments, including being one of the first African-American women elected to Port Wentworth City Council. She was also a 15 year employee of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.