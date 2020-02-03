Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

February 3, 2020 - On Friday, Ja. 24, 2020, Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia accepted a generous gift of $2,995 from Kelly Paslawski, store owner/operator of the local Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in Savannah and Pooler. In 2019 her team of Chicken Salad Chick employees promoted to their customers the purchase of a Giving Card for $5, which resulted in the net proceeds being donated to America’s Second Harvest Food Bank. In return, customers who purchased the card receive a special offer each month at these local Chicken Salad Chick locations.

Chicken Salad Chick Foundation was created in 2013 to fight cancer and feed the hungry. CSC Foundation is passionate about ending hunger in America. With one in five Coastal Georgians suffering with hunger, the partnership between Chicken Salad Chick, CSC Foundation and America’s Second Harvest is a natural fit.

For the past four years, America’s Second Harvest Food Bank has been the beneficiary of the Chicken Salad Chick Giving Card. In this time, Second Harvest has received over $10,330 in donations. We are truly grateful for Chicken Salad Chick’s support of our mission to feed the hungry in our community. The Chicken Salad Chick Foundation’s efforts to acknowledge and act on the hunger needs in Coastal Georgia is an impactful partnership with America’s Second Harvest. With each $1 donated, America’s Second Harvest is able to provide five meals to those in need. Accordingly, our partnership with Chicken Salad Chick enabled us to provide an additional 51,650 meals for our neighbors suffering with food insecurity.

The mission of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is “to lead the effort to end hunger and improve lives” and Second Harvest always welcomes the support of community partners who also believe in helping to end hunger.