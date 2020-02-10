Overall Rating (0)

People in the News

Category: People in the News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

February 10, 2020 - Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA) recently announced the 28 participants who have been selected to join its 2020 class. These individuals live and work within Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties, which together are known as Georgia’s coastal region.

The participants have now embarked on a five-month leadership program designed to equip, empower and connect community leaders to help them promote positive growth and improve the quality of life in the region.

The LSEGA Class of 2020 includes:

Kelly Ambrose, Liberty County, with Ameris Bank Mortgage Services;

Evan Bennett, Bulloch County, with Hussey Gay Bell;

LaToya Brannen, Chatham County, with 9 to 5 Working Women;

Justin Callaway, Glynn County, with NewCity Brunswick;

Candace Carpenter, Bryan County, Savannah Airport Commission;

Doug Carroll, Chatham County, with Enmarket;

Matthew Coleman, Glynn County, Georgia Power;

Patrick Connell, Chatham County, Boyd & Jenerette;

Kristen Crawley, Chatham County, Clark Creative Communications;

Charles Ezelle, Glynn County, with Thomas & Hutton;

Brooke Childers, Chatham County, district director for U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter;

Petula Gomillion, Liberty County, Atlantic Area CASA;

Karen Guinn, Chatham County, Collective Marketing;

Hunter Hall, Chatham County, External Relations Professional;

Mitchell Hill, Bulloch County, Lee Hill and Johnston Insurers;

Stephanie Johnson, Effingham County, Effingham County Board of Commissioners;

Catherine Karwacki, McIntosh County, Seaboard Real Estate Inc.;

John Lester, Bulloch County, Georgia Southern University;

Taylor Mobbs, Camden County, St. Marys Economic Development/Main Street;

Ryan Moore, Glynn County, Brunswick & Glynn County Development Authority;

Erica Palmisano, Chatham County, FirstPage Marketing;

Cheryl Smith, Bryan County, Gulfstream Aerospace;

Christopher Smith, Chatham County, HunterMaclean;

Mark Sprosty, Chatham County, Savannah Economic Development Authority;

Maria Whitfield, Effingham County, DRT America Incorporated;

Melanie Wilson, Chatham County, Chatham-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission;

Benjamin Wooditch, Chatham County, Evans General Contractors;

Paul Yarborough, Bryan County, Georgia Ports Authority.

By the time the fifth session concludes in June, this group will have spent five weekends studying issues ranging from healthcare to economic development. Participants in previous years have seen everything from military installations to working farms to university campuses.

“Visiting important but seldom toured sites vital to our region’s diverse economy is a major part of Leadership Southeast Georgia’s curriculum, and we invite top-notch speakers from the state and local levels,” said Brynn Grant, chair of the LSEGA Board of Directors. “The participants even have ‘homework’ in the form of a regional development proposal in an area of focus about which they are most passionate.”

“Maybe the most important aspect,” added Lee Beckmann, immediate past chairman of the Board, “is the opportunity to network with one’s peers while learning more about how interconnected and essential every county’s prosperity is in this region.”

To learn more about Leadership Southeast Georgia, visit: http://www.lsega.com/