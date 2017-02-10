In ‘State of the City’ speech, Mayor DeLoach announces a “Savannah Shines” Campaign and city’s first Early Childhood program with Dr. Tom Lockamy

Category: Local Govts & Politics

By Lou Phelps, Savannah Business Journal

February 9, 2017 – Mayor Eddie DeLoach presented his first ‘State of the City’ speech Thursday evening at the Civic Center, a long-standing tradition of the city. In prepared remarks, Mayor DeLoach reviewed the accomplishments of his administration’s first term, and said “it takes an entire counsel,” but four Aldermen were no shows. Not on the stage with him were four members of the Council who had served under former Mayor Edna DeLoach – Van Johnson, Estella Shabazz, John Hall and Tony Thomas.

Mayor DeLoach emphasized his commitment to a full financial review of the City, stating that he is pursuing “a form of Zero Based Budgeting to make sure that every one of our tax dollars are spent wisely, and in the most effective way. The city had a $16 million revenue short fall this budget cycle, and we must place the budget on a path to sustainability. The practice of closing budget gaps with cheap cuts, and one time cash infusions are over.”

And he focused on crime. “In 2016 overall crime was down 5% in the City of Savannah. In specific categories murders, rapes, and aggravated assaults with a gun were all down. We now must focus on street robberies and aggravated assaults without a gun. In the first month of 2017, violent crime is down over 19% in our city.”

And, Mayor DeLoach announced two new initiatives; the first is the ‘Savannah Shines Campaign.’

“If our citizens are going to be able to hold down a job, and grow wealth, we must provide them with safe and affordable workforce housing. Currently Savannah has close to 6,000 people on an affordable housing waiting list. That is why tonight I am announcing my Savannah Shines Campaign. Savannah Shines will move to turn abandoned and blighted properties, into safe, and affordable workforce housing. Currently the city has over 1,118 vacant houses, and 1,001 vacant lots. That means out of all residential properties over 4% are currently blighted. In 2016 the city received over 7,318 complaints on blighted properties. As you can see, this is not a small issue. I have directed the City Manager to use whatever city resources that are at our disposal to get this program off the ground. Our citizens have been waiting too long for action. We are working with the State Legislature to amend state law. The current state law requires blighted properties acquired, to be held by the city for the public good for 20 years. This law has forced too many of our residents to live next to blighted properties for multiple decades,” he explained.

And, the second new initiative by the Mayor was his announcement that Dr. Thomas Lockamy will be working with the City of Savannah, after his retirement as Superintendent of Schools begins this summer, to help the city launch after school programs.

“I believe education is the cure to poverty and crime in our community, and we must begin to plant the seeds now that will prosper in 5, 10, and 20 years. I am excited to announce we have been, and will continue to work with Dr. Thomas Lockamey as he shifts into retirement, to create the first Early Childhood Center, or as they are commonly known as Little Red School Houses. This program was extremely successful in the Tidewater Area of Virginia. We will be using the model of the Lady Bamford Center to reach children starting at 6 months old all the way to 3rd grade. The first few years of childhood development can play a major role if a child will succeed or not. Once the student has completed the Little Red School House program they will be reading on par with their 3rd grade class.”

A focus on reading proficiency by the 3rd grade is also a priority of Governor Nathan Deal, emphasized in his recent State of the State speech, and in his 2017-2018 budget.

Here is the full text of the Mayor’s speech:

“My fellow members of Council, elected officials, City Staff, and most importantly my fellow citizens, Welcome to the 2017 State of the City Address. I am proud to inform you the State of Our City is getting stronger every day. When I stood before you one year ago at my inauguration, I told you that I was elected to represent all of Savannah, and it would require a strong vision far beyond one’s own time and place to succeed.

We have started to achieve our goals, the Summer 500 and the Pre-Apprentice Program employed over 600 high school students this past summer, and results were that crime started decreasing immediately.

We achieved a fully staffed police department, lowered overall crime by 5%, enacted ordinances that were stalled for years such as our new alcohol and food trucks ordinances. We issued an all-time high 964 new business licenses, and closed a $16 million projected shortfall in revenues in our current budget.

There was over $500 million in new construction activity, and most importantly, we hired a world class City Manager.

While it is my honor to be your Mayor, it takes an entire council and all of you to succeed. I am just one vote. I am proud to call each member my friend. As with any friends there always are disagreements, but we always come back together for the good of the city.

After an extensive nationwide search, Council voted unanimously to hire Roberto “Rob” Hernandez to be our City Manager. Rob is a lifelong public servant, and with his hiring, we created a trajectory for Council and City Government to work together to achieve extraordinary goals. Rob, the Council, and I are committed to creating a strategic vision for the next several decades to lead Savannah towards continued and sustainable growth. Included in the strategic plan will be plans for infrastructure, livability, tourism, and smart growth to protect our residents and their property.

We need to decide now what we want the Savannah in 50 years to look like. I am pleased the city is already collecting input from residents on these issues, especially streetscaping, broadband, and public works. These initiatives will drive how our residents and tourists interact, live, shop, and experience our city. With direction from myself and Council, Rob will develop the plan that will look at every aspect of City government, including the budget. The City will be implementing a form of Zero Based Budgeting to make sure that every one of our tax dollars are spent wisely, and in the most effective way. The city had a $16 million revenue short fall this budget cycle, and we must place the budget on a path to sustainability. The practice of closing budget gaps with cheap cuts, and one time cash infusions are over.

Currently, there is no greater issue facing the city of Savannah and her residents’ than public safety. In 2016 overall crime was down 5% in the City of Savannah. In specific categories murders, rapes, and aggravated assaults with a gun were all down. We now must focus on street robberies and aggravated assaults without a gun. In the first month of 2017, violent crime is down over 19% in our city. The numbers of crimes are continuing to decrease each quarter which shows our plan is working. I want to be clear, while I am pleased that the numbers are trending in the right direction, I am not satisfied with a small reduction in crime, Council and the Chief are not satisfied, and I know the citizens are not. Crime and public safety will continue to be our number one priority until WE ALL FEEL SAFE in every neighborhood in Savannah. These murders are not just statistics, each life lost was, a son, a daughter, a mother, or a father. Each one has a family that loved them that is left behind, and my heart aches for them. We also ache for the victims of crime, some of whom will never regain the lives they had.

Savannah is fortunate to have Chief Lumpkin front and center as we continue our crusade against crime. He has the experience and the temperament needed to clean up our neighborhoods. But the Chief and the entire force can’t do it alone; they need our help and support. Remember If you see something, say something. Every citizen is on the frontline for their neighborhood, and can help end crime.

This Council is committed to giving the police department all the resources they need to achieve lower crime. This includes 18 additional officers, additional security and body cameras, cars, and improved lighting. We will continue to make sure the police department is fully staffed. It is unacceptable the department reached close to 100 vacancies in previous years, and that will not happen again under my administration.

A fully staffed police department is just step one to a safer Savannah. I continue to support Chief Lumpkin’s push for more community policing, and additional foot, bike, and mounted patrols. We need additional programs like Savannah Serves which will provide for close to 30 police officers on patrol. I plan to continue working with District Attorney Meg Heap on creating a Family Justice Center to decrease the number of deaths each year from domestic violence. We will expand our recreation programs and facilities to allow our youth to develop responsible. We will also explore the possibility of multi-agency resource center led by our juvenile courts to assure that children who misstep don’t ruin their lives in the process. We must also continue to support the End Gun Violence Campaign. I am fully confident this program will be showing strong results by the end of the year. We must show gang members they have alternatives to a lifestyle of crime. But once they commit a serious crime we will come after them, and anyone who is associated with them, with the full force of the law.

It is often said, the best way to stop a bullet is with a job, plain and simple. While Savannah has worked hard to cut the an unemployment level to around 5%, we must not rest until every citizen who wants a job, has one, and is operating at their full potential. That is why in the coming weeks I will be inviting the Unions, Step Up Savannah, Youth Build, Savannah Technical College, and many other job training programs out there to come sit around the table with me at City Hall. We must find a way to adequately serve our citizens so that no one gets lost in the shuffle. If a citizen is willing to work and learn a skill, so he or she can lead a better life for his or her family, earn a higher wage and achieve the American Dream, we are committed to helping them.

This career path must be available for all citizens, including those that have served prison time and are ready to re-enter the community. I know firsthand from my own company that some of the hardest working people are the ones that needed that second chance. If we do not give them that second chance, we are setting them, and ourselves, up for failure, and failure is not acceptable.

If our citizens are going to be able to hold down a job, and grow wealth we must provide them with safe and affordable workforce housing. Currently Savannah has close to 6,000 people on an affordable housing waiting list. That is why tonight I am announcing my Savannah Shines Campaign. Savannah Shines will move to turn abandoned and blighted properties, into safe, and affordable workforce housing. Currently the city has over 1,118 vacant houses, and 1,001 vacant lots. That means out of all residential properties over 4% are currently blighted. In 2016 the city received over 7,318 complaints on blighted properties. As you can see, this is not a small issue. I have directed the City Manager to use whatever city resources that are at our disposal to get this program off the ground. Our citizens have been waiting too long for action. We are working with the State Legislature to amend state law. The current state law requires blighted properties acquired, to be held by the city for the public good for 20 years. This law has forced too many of our residents to live next to blighted properties for multiple decades. Take for example Pastor Buford who is nervous of walking down her street at night, or Mr. Ronald Williams who has been fighting the blight issues for many years to no avail. We all know that blighted properties only lead to higher crime, because it gives the criminals a place to hide, drug users a place to violate the law, or children a place to endanger their lives forever. Our citizens should not be scared that illegal activities are going on in the boarded up property next to them. We must fix this issue for our residents. Working with the private sector, we will make Savannah Shines a success.

Let me assure you, this program will focus on long term abandoned property, and will not force a single resident to lose their home. Many of these properties are partially owned by citizens who are unable to repair or sell them because they have no contact with the other owners who have long abandoned their interests in the property. Using this new legislation, we can now help these residents reclaim their own property. The city of Savannah will continue to have programs for those who can’t afford, or need help with their own houses. Our goal is to help resident’s achieve the American dream, not have it crushed.

For those currently who have no other options, and are forced to deal with unscrupulous slumlords. We hear you, and are fighting for you. I hope to see Council move forward on the creation of a Municipal/Livability Court so we can throw the book at these slum lords. This court will give our police officers and inspectors the teeth they need to not only enforce existing codes, but go after habitual code violators and clean up our neighborhoods.

I am also committed to giving our youth options so they can achieve the next level of success they deserve. We must create Early Childhood Centers as well as continue to push for expanded recreation and jobs programs for our youth.

I believe education is the cure to poverty and crime in our community, and we must begin to plant the seeds now that will prosper in 5, 10, and 20 years. I am excited to announce we have been, and will continue to work with Dr. Thomas Lockamey as he shifts into retirement, to create the first Early Childhood Center, or as they are commonly known as Little Red School Houses. This program was extremely successful in the Tidewater Area of Virginia. We will be using the model of the Lady Bamford Center to reach children starting at 6 months old all the way to 3rd grade. The first few years of childhood development can play a major role if a child will succeed or not. Once the student has completed the Little Red School House program they will be reading on par with their 3rd grade class.

We must also make sure our children have activities to keep them busy after school, and sports are an excellent option. Sports teach our youth team work, comradery, and leadership. These are all skills that will use their entire lives, not just on the ball field. I am proud the City Council has passed a resolution to move forward to working with County Commission and School Board to make sure our facilities are available to everyone. We must remember that it does not matter which government organization built the gym, or stadium, it was all built with taxpayer money. I am confident we can all work together and move this forward. Our goal is to keep kids inspired, and focused on their future.

In 2016, the City of Savannah placed over 600 students in jobs for the summer between Pre-Apprentice and Summer 500 Program. As a result we saw a reduction in juvenile violent crime by 21% and juvenile property crime by 25%, and that is just the first year. Our goal is to place as many students in jobs, or youth programs, as we can this summer. That is why the city will be merging the two programs together to serve any active student age 16 and up in the Savannah Summer 500 Youth Employment Program. Interns will be placed in jobs in the private and public sector where they will be paid a minimum of $8 an hour for 32 hours of work a week. The students will be required to attend a job training class every Monday for 4 hours where they learn basic soft and life skills in curriculum provided by Junior Achievement and the Georgia BEST program.

We must make sure our youth are prepared for life outside of our school system. These students must succeed no matter if they are going straight into the workforce, Technical College, or to College. If you know of a student who is 16 or older, tell them to get ready to apply. We ask only that they be an active student, 16 and above, and can pass a drug test. To any business owners out there, I ask you to think back to who gave you your first job? Who took that first chance on you, and I ask you to take a chance on one of our interns. Take a little bit of time this summer and mentor an up and coming citizen of Savannah. It can and will change their life and yours. Please Visit www.SavannahGa.Gov for further information. We hope this will continue to be one of the largest public and private joint ventures in the city.

In closing, Martin Luther King Jr once said that “faith is taking the first steps when one cannot see the whole staircase”. I am asking you to take these steps with me. These plans I have laid before you are large, and ambitious, and will be impossible to accomplish alone. I am asking you to have faith and join me on this journey. Don’t judge me on my rhetoric, judge me on my results. We might stumble, a little as we find our way, but together, with Council and Staff, we will continue to see a stronger, healthier, and safer Savannah for her residents. Thank you for being here tonight, thank you for caring about Savannah. God Bless the United States of America and the City of Savannah.”