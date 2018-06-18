FEATURE: Savannah’s Fire Fee Appears to Be on Its Way to Extinction; City Council Will Consider No Millage Rollback, either

Category: Local Govts & Politics

PHOTO: Alderman at Large Brian Foster (center in blue shirt) making his points to the Council that his analysis of all the numbers presented at Monday's budget meeting indicate to him that the City can eliminate the Fire Fee entirely with no dramatic cuts to planned services.

By Lou Phelps, SBJ

June 18, 2018 – As a six hour Budget Workshop session came to a close today, there was a clear 'sense of the Council: the Fire Fee that was slated to generate $20 million in new city of Savannah revenues was dead and they do not want to implement it, and that to balance the budget, there will not a one mil rollback from 12.48 to 11.48 mils, in order to balance the current FY2018 General Fund Operating Budget.

Alderman at Large Brian Foster led the way in stating that the majority of the Council approved the Fire Fee last December without enough information on its true financial impact to the majority of residential and business property owners, "in their zeal to stabilize the city’s revenue strategies and needs, looking into the future."

And, Foster, a former banker, said that his analysis indicates to him that there will not need to be any dramatic cuts in planned services in 2018 that are contained in the FY2018 General Fund budget because the city’s financial staff now has more information on projected revenues and expenses, and:

- that property tax revenues will be at least $2.3 million higher this year than previously thought through growth of the tax digest;

- that the city can forego putting $2 million into a Fire Reserve Fund for future capital needs for equipment and buildings;

- that the city does not have to put $1.7 million into savings as they are already above recommended Reserve Fund levels;

- that $1.0 million that had been put into the Supplemental budget in April for a future Early Childhood Education program supported by Mayor Eddie DeLoach could be pulled;

- that $2.1 million in Project Management costs for SPLOST projects can be funded out of the actual SPLOST funds line items, versus from the city’s Operating Budget.(this, of course, means that there will reduced funds for the actual SPLOST project construction);

- and by not reducing the millage rate from 12. 48 to 11.48 mils, $ 5.2 million in property tax revenue will come in to balance the budget.

Foster added, “I asked the business community to do a survey," which came back highly negative. “I heard things like, “Do you have any idea how high the numbers of the fire fee are?” for a business person's commercial property. “I don’t think we understood businesses that own a lot of parcels; that some businesses were going to have fire fees 10x times higher than their property taxes. None of us had any idea of that,” he stated.

A host of options on what can be cut at this point, with the City of Savannah already five months into its fiscal year, were presented as methods to cut or eliminate the previously approved Fire Safety Fee. The Council approved the new fee and creation of an Fire Safety Enterprise Fund by a vote of 6 – 3, back in December.

The Council was told that they needed to cut $16.5 million from the City’s $182 million General Fund budget in order to balance. Five months of the fiscal year have already passed, and some money has already been spent or committed.

“I think what we would all like to see is, what if there were no fire fee,” said Foster, the first to talk about getting rid of the fee entirely, versus Mayor DeLoach’s pitch to cut it in half for FY2018. DeLoach did not make any statements in the afternoon session regarding Foster's remarks, but duringthe lunch break, stated that he recognized that the sense of the Council members in attendance was to not impose the new fee.

A clear menu of options to do - wipe out the fee - was not prepared for the Council for today’s session, but City Manager Rob Hernandez committed to have it ready for the Council’s next Thursday-morning work session.

Alderman Bill Durrence said that he would also like look at options if the raised the millage rate, over its current 12.48 mil per thousand, “to keep all the enhancements previously included. The current budget is built on a 11.48 per thousand mil rate.

There appeared to be no support for reducing the city employees’ 2% cost of living increase, which cost of $1.2 million for the entire year.

“We need to know about contracts already signed," DeLoach said to Hernandez, “that we can’t change. Can’t cut.” Hernandez responded, “There are monies already incumbered for design work, for example, for the Savannah Shines program,” in the Edgemere/Sackville neighborhood, but the money to actually building the playground and do the other streetscape work could be delayed.

Elimination of 18 firefighter positions

The morning session involved a review of what was in the approved FY2018 Operating Budget, followed by updated projections on revenues and expenses for 2018. City Budget Director Melissa Carter explained that the City’s General Fund budget had been cut from $192 million in 2017, to $182 million in 2018.

But, City Atty. Brooks Stillwell jumped into the conversation, reminding Carter that her presentation slide did not include that $20 million in fire department costs were now out of the budget – put into approved new Fire Dept. Enterprise Fund – and that the net costs of the Savannah Police Dept. were now significantly lower, as well.

This led to several Alderman asking for a review of the number of city employees now in the budget versus last year, as some staff positions and police officers were added. There are now 126 fewer City employees from last year (who were previously police officers but were assigned to the Unincorporated area, or were a function of the merged police department.)

In all, there are now 145 fewer city employees in 2018 in total, of which 126 were from the de-merger; there was a reduction of 18 previously funded firefighter positions; there are some new city positions created in 2018 as part of the city’s ‘Savannah Forward’ strategic plan; but others were eliminated in Hernandez’s reorganization of the entire city staff structure.

It all nets to 146 fewer city employees on the payroll, and reduced benefits costs. This includes all employees who are funded through an enterprise account, such as Water/Sewer/Trash/Parking Garages.

The total approved budget in 2017 – including all of the enterprise funds - was $376,366,969 with $187,215,647 from the General Fund. The FY18 Adopted Budget was $408,035,14, with $182,246,578 from the General Fund (because of the new revenue that would have come in from the fire fee, plus demerger.) But, in truth the majority of the City Council had approved a significantly increased spending plan for 2018, including that the actual expenditures in 2017 came in $10 million less than budgeted. That was, until they ran into public and business community opposition.

The jump from $376 million to $408 million was primarily from the increased property tax digest; the $20 million from the new fire fee; raising various other fees that were part of the FY2018 plan; increased sales tax revenues; and other increases in the city’s more than 150 various revenue streams. The $408 million included a 1 mil tax rate rollback, worth about $5 million.

Hernandez reminded the Council that his initial budget presented last fall was a “bare bones,” and did not include a fire fee, or the one mil property tax rollback. When the Fire Fee was approved, $5 million in services were restored by the implementation of the fire fee, and almost $6 million was put into needed capital projects.

The fire fee was also enacted to diversify the City’s revenue streams, improve the city’s fiscal sustainability over the long term, and free up the General Fund for critical capital investments. Included, also was reducing property taxes - the city’s property tax rate is high compared to other city’s in surrounding counties.

The capital plan the city had embarked on was a 2018 through 2022 five year expenditure program that included: software replacements; ‘Savannah Shines – improving the appearance of neighborhoods; storm sewer rehab; police records system needed upgrades; rehab of some neighborhood centers; and drainage improvements.

The city’s strategic plan, developed under the leadership of Hernandez and approved by the City Council back in early 2017, was a five-year plan as well, termed ‘Savannah Forward.’

The Fire Service Fee was adopted at $256 per building unit (“ERU”); an ERU equates to 1,700 square fee of building space. This was coupled with a “fire risk rate multiplier” assigned by property category, set for each individual property except for single family residences. The rate was set to insure that the projected increase costs of fire service would be sustained for four years, without having to come back to Council to increase the Fire Fee, Hernandez reminded Council members.

The total projected revenue was $20,467,104 dedicated to fire protection services. Based on current staffing levels, equipment and fire stations, this requires a General Fund subsidy for fire services of $12,022,741 in 2018, alone. The Council recently approved an independent analysis of the costs of the Savannah Fire Dept, an expenditure level that has been questioned by many in the business community.

Carter reviewed a long list of what would possibly have to be cut if the Fire Fee was rescinded, “so that at all times you are making an informed decision,” but Foster said that he was still examining all of the numbers.

One reason for not rescinding the Fire Fee is that it “would create a financial emergency to replace $20.5 million midway through the fiscal year,” stated one slide in Carter’s presentation.

Foster also reminded the Council that it has been Hernandez’ policy to not use one-time revenue that comes into the city from selling property to fund annual operating costs, a policy that he said he agrees with, and that has been supported by the Council. All money goes back into the Reserve Fund.

SPLOST 6 program management costs are currently $2.1 million, which could be delayed, “that could be pushed a little bit further out,” Carter said. “That is also a cautionary piece.”

They also discussed that they could move money left over from SPLOST 3 to the Casey Drainage fund, taking it out of the operating budget, but Alderman Thomas said that they needed to be very careful about moving SPLOST money from one district to another.

As the meeting was coming to a conclusion, Alderman at Large Carol Bell – who has supported the new Fire Fee - chimed in, saying, “We need to recognize at this point that no matter how well intended we were, back in October for all the right reasons, the reality is we’re dealing with a public that was not interested in having another fee imposed.”

Since the first vote, the Fire Fee has been opposed by Aldermen Shabazz, Thomas and Van Johnson. But, Shabazz spoke in favor of Hernandez, and stated that she hoped he would not lead. “You are one of the most professional city managers we have had,” she said, which drew applause from the audience.

“It’s not our City Manager who did this. He gave us an option. It’s taken us this long to understand the impact on this community, and to be honest, for with me, I’m going back to zero. Maybe we’ll consider a small millage increase even,” Foster added, part of the chorus of support for Hernandez.