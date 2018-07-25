July 24 – EXCLUSIVE: Buck and Lang Cruise to Easy Run-off Victories in Chatham County; Results Held Up due to Missing Discs and Damaged Absentee Ballots

Category: Local Govts & Politics

By Lou Phelps, Savannah Business Journal

July 24, 2018 – 11:00 p.m. - Tuesday’s Georgia Runoff Election yielded surprises in several statewide races, with long-time Lt Gov. Casey Cagle garnering only 30% of the Republican vote against current Secretary of State Brian Kemp in their GOP race to be the Republican candidate for Governor in November. He had received 39% of the vote in the May General Primary. Kemp conceded the race early in the evening, within an hour of the polls closing, and the first results coming in, as Kemp immediately jumped to a 2 - 1 lead.

And, the Lt. Governor’s GOP runoff was also far closer than many expected, with less than 1% different between Geoff Duncan and David Shafer, as of 11 p.m., with 98% of the vote counted in Georgia. Chatham County's 500 absentee ballots were on the holdout problems in wrapping up the evening's numbers.

In Chatham County, Joe Buck easily defeated Betty Morgan to be elected as the new President of the Chatham County Board of Education, as of January 2019, with more than 63% of the vote as of 11 p.m.

For state level political insiders, the run-off was an uphill battle for Cagle since the May Primary, when he faced four GOP challengers, and received only 39% of the total vote. But, falling to only 30% in Tuesday’s vote was a surprise. President Donald Trump interjected himself into the race last week, endorsing Kemp, and sending Vice President Mike Pence to Georgia this past Saturday to stump for Kemp.

Also surprising was the defeat of Speaker of the House David Shafer, narrowly losing his GOP runoff for Lt. Governor. Those big money was on the leader of the Senate – Cagle – and the leader of the House – Shafer, to graduate to Governor and Lt Governor. But, the voters decided to shake things up, opting for less powerful Republican candidates for November.

Kemp will face former State Rep. Stacy Abrams (D), and Duncan will face Atlanta businesswoman Sarah Amico (D), a political newcomer who runs her family’s national trucking company.

On the local level, former School Board President Joe Buck easily defeated for SCCPSS Board President, in a non-partisan run-off. And the president of the Chatham County Young Democrats, Antwan Lang, 22, who bested well-known Chatham County Democrat Joe Steffen, garnering over 60% of the vote.

Out of 179,415 registered voters in Chatham County who were eligible to vote, the final turnout appears to be approximately 19,000, or 10.6% of the eligible voters,

The final vote tallies will be certified in a few days by Elections Supervisor Russell Bridges.

Results in Chatham were held up when a first-time polling place manager, working in Garden City, accidently closed up the polling location and left the two memory discs from the voting machines in the polling place that held the election results. The memory discs from each polling location are brought to the county’s election headquarters to be processed.

And, there was a problem with approximately 100 of the 500 returned absentee ballots being damaged. As of 11:00 p.m., none of the absentee results were released.

According to an election official, it appears that approximately 100 voters but off the edge of their absentee ballot in get it to fit into the envelope that must be used to return the ballot. Each damaged ballot was being xeroxed, and carefully reviewed by election officials, at this hour.

“We had an unprecedented number of damaged ballots for such a small election,” explained Russell. Members of the Chatham County Board of Elections were onsite, and closely monitoring the process of the hand-counting of the absentee paper ballots.