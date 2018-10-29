Oct. 29 - City of Savannah Opens New Windsor Park

Category: Local Govts & Politics

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 29, 2018 - The City of Savannah recently held an official opening for Windsor Park on Savannah’s Southside with a sign unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony.

More than 50 community members and city staff gathered to celebrate the opening of the park. Many attendees were using the dog park and playgrounds before the event began.

The approximately five acre park has a quarter mile trail, picnic benches, a playground and two off-leash dog parks. Sections of Woodley Road that previously ran through the park have been converted as space for young children to ride bikes or skate without the threat of traffic.

“We’ve taken an area that suffered from illegal dumping and other illegal activities and have turned it into a place that every neighborhood in Savannah would want.” said District 6 Alderman Tony Thomas.

Over 90% of the build-out and construction of Windsor Park was done by City staff. Windsor Park is located in the Windsor Forest neighborhood of District 6. The neighborhoods of White Bluff and Wilshire Estates are located in close proximity to Windsor Park.

The opening of Windsor Park aligns with the priority of Neighborhood Revitalization within the Savannah Forward strategic plan. The park was built using voter-approved SPLOST funds.

The ceremony was also attended by Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Mayor Pro Tem Carol Bell, City Manager Rob Hernandez, and Windsor Forest Neighborhood Association President Jackie Haberman.