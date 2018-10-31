google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Oct. 31 - City of Savannah Dedicates Park To Thomas Fulton Jr.

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

Sign Unveiling

October 31, 2018 - The City of Savannah held an official dedication for Thomas Fulton Jr. park on Savannah’s Southside last week with a sign unveiling ceremony.

Dozens of community members and City staff gathered in the Windsor Forest neighborhood on Northwood Road and Elder Court to celebrate the opening of the park and to celebrate the impact Fulton had on the community. On Thursday, City Council unanimously approved a resolution to name the part after Fulton.

Fulton was instrumental in the creation of the Windsor Forest Neighborhood Association and was an avid activist for tree preservation. He served on the Park and Tree Commission from 1995-2005 and served as chair of the commission from 1999-2002. Fulton passed away in 2011; today would have been his 96th birthday.

In addition to the new sign the City also recently installed new park benches and will plant two Live Oak Trees in the park later this fall. The enhancements to the park align with the priority of Neighborhood Revitalization within the Savannah Forward strategic plan. The park sign, benches and trees were made possible by voter-approved SPLOST funds.

Today’s ceremony was attended by Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Mayor Pro Tem Carol Bell, District 6 Alderman Tony Thomas, Windsor Forest Neighborhood Association President Jackie Haberman and members of the Fulton family.

