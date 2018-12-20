Dec. 20 - City of Savannah Celebrates Improvements to Cloverdale Park

Category: Local Govts & Politics

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 20, 2018 - The City of Savannah held a ribbon cutting ceremony for improvements to Cloverdale Park Tuesday.

Dozens of community members and City staff gathered in the west Savannah neighborhood off of Stiles Avenue to celebrate a new playground and re-surfacing of the basketball court. These were both possible through the Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST 6).

“Through the partnerships across the First District and in Cloverdale, we made our SPLOST dollars work.” said District 1 Alderman Van Johnson. “This is a project we knew we could make happen quickly because we had those funds available.”

Cloverdale Park is 5 acres situated adjacent to the Forest City Library. The improvements to the playground and basketball court provide recreational activities for the neighborhoods of Cloverdale, Carver Village and Laurel Grove.

“The advantage of this park is with the library here, parents can bring their kids to the park to play, then take them inside to cool off and rest,” said Parks and Recreation Director Barry Baker.

The improvements to Cloverdale Park align with the priority of Neighborhood Revitalization within the Savannah Forward strategic plan. The improvements to the park were made possible by voter-approved SPLOST funds.

“The penny does work, these are SPLOST projects that are brought right here in your community,” said Mayor Pro Tem Carol Bell. “Cloverdale is a tightknit community and you show you love your community dearly.”

The ceremony was also attended by Cloverdale neighborhood President Curtis Cooper.