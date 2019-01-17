Jan. 17 - City of Savannah Unveils New Neighborhood Signs

Category: Local Govts & Politics

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 17, 2019 - The City of Savannah held two neighborhood sign unveilings for the Edgemere-Sackville and Parkwood neighborhoods this week.

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach District 3 Alderman John Hall, who represents the Edgemere-Sackville and Parkwood neighborhoods, attended the event with neighborhood Presidents Reverend William Eason and Florence Carter. District 3 County Commissioner Bobby Lockett, past Edgemere-Sackville President Rosa Davis, City officials and residents also took part in the well-attended events.

“We are very serious about Neighborhood Revitalization”, said District 3 Alderman John Hall. “Our entire staff from police to community services, is on board with what we are trying to do.”

Both neighborhood signs were built with SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds. At a cost of $6,252, the Parkwood signs used repurposed brick structures as a display for the neighborhood signs. At a cost of $14,094, a new structure with signs displaying Edgemere and Sackville were built near Waters Avenue and 54th street. The City of Savannah’s Capital Projects team designed the signs and the contractor Sign D’sign built and installed the signs.

“This sign is a legacy that our grandchildren and great grandchildren can reference to in the future”, said Edgemere/Sackville President Reverend William Eason.

The Edgemere/Sackville neighborhood was first recognized as the “Town of Sackville” in the 1889 by E.J Thomas who was the superintendent of the streetcar line that ran down what is now Waters Avenue from downtown Savannah to Isle of Hope. In 1943, the Edgemere neighborhood was developed and appeared on the next official City map in 1945. The Parkwood neighborhood was developed in 1950 and annexed into the City limits in 1961. Florence Carter has been president of the Parkwood Neighborhood Association for 17 years.

Constructing neighborhood sign aligns with the City’s Savannah Forward strategic plan priority of Neighborhood Revitalization. The signs promote a sense of pride and identity for neighborhood communities.