google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Monday, July 15, 2019
   
Text Size

July 15 - City of Savannah Celebrates Opening Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center

Print Email

Last Updated on Monday, 15 July 2019 10:54 Editor 15 July 2019 Published on 15 July 2019 Hits: 2

Category: Local Govts & Politics

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

July 15, 2019 - The City of Savannah recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC).

Nearly one hundred community members and staff gathered to celebrate the opening of the SPLOST VI funded PARC ($7.25 million from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or PLOST). The 18,960- square-foot, two-story facility includes a fitness room, art classroom, game room, a computer lab, teaching classrooms, including one designed for computer training, a serving kitchen, a commercial-style kitchen for teaching culinary arts and a 2,000- square-foot multi-purpose room that can be divided into two separately functioning spaces.

“This building came in like lightning,” said Mayor Eddie DeLoach who was referencing the mere 360 days it took to complete the project from groundbreaking.

On Saturday, a block party will be held at the PARC including music, membership registration, facility tours and programmed activities.

“This is the first facility of its kind on the eastside that pulls together resources for children, seniors and everyone in between,” said District 3 Alderman John Hall.

Following the ribbon cutting, the Human Services department offered tours of the facility and refreshments to guests. The opening of this new facility aligns with the City’s Savannah Forward strategic plan priority of neighborhood revitalization.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.