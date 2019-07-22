July 22 - City of Savannah Designates Park for West Savannah Legend

Category: Local Govts & Politics

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

July 22, 2019 - Last week the City of Savannah honored the late Lucius “Bo” Levett with a park dedication. Levett served on the Savannah Police Department from 1963-1987 where he founded the Police Athletic League.

More than 50 community and family members, elected officials and City staff gathered to celebrate the legacy of Levett, who has been inducted into two prestigious sports Halls of Fame. The Beach High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame both recognize the value and greatness Bo brought to our community.

“Coach Bo spent countless hours on these fields and courts teaching young men the games of football and basketball… but most importantly the lessons of team work, discipline and selflessness, all of which he embodied day in and day out,” said District 1 Alderman Van Johnson.

Along with district Alderman Johnson, the ceremony was attended by Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Mayor Pro Tem Carol Bell, District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz and Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett, who is the daughter of Lucius “Bo” Levett.

“It is a pleasure to speak on behalf of my family, it is a proud day for us,” said Dr. Levett. “His mission in life was to make sure young people had something positive to do and that all of them felt the value of love and unconditional caring. He dedicated his life to that mission.”

Dedicating neighborhood parks aligns with the City’s Savannah Forward strategic plan priority of Neighborhood Revitalization. The signs promote a sense of pride and identity for neighborhood communities. The cost of the sign and installation was $2,090 and fully funded through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST.

The full sign unveiling can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/ifCkHMSiNFE