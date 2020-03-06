Overall Rating (0)

Ports & Transportation

Category: Ports & Transportation

By Lou Phelps, SBJ

March 6, 2020 – While no cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in Savannah yet, the impacts of the virus worldwide are being felt in the Coastal Georgia region and all the businesses that are impacted by the Georgia Ports … though no one has any data yet on the scale of what March and April could look like.

Shipping mega-company Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, has warned of a "very weak" start to the year as the coronavirus has kept factories shuttered in China, impacting the demand for the transport of goods. On the company’s Feb. 20 conference call, they stated that more than 50 trips by their ships to and from Asia have been “extended” since the start of the outbreak in China.

Goods are being stranded in Asia, as foreign ports are unwilling to accept ships or port operations are lacking workers. Supply chains are being interrupted. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that there is severe demand for container space on ships that are moving, or that are scheduled to go back into more normal operations in the near future.

And, then there is the issue of the impact on local companies that depend on the flow of goods from all Asia ports into U.S. stores and factories. "We estimate factories in China are operating at 50% to 60% of capacity," CEO Søren Skou stated on the Maersk’s company’s earnings call with stockholders and investors, though production in China is improving, he said.

It takes a ship from Asia approximately four weeks – and as many as 30 to 36 days - to reach the Port of Savannah, Georgia Ports Authority officials explained last week to area business leaders. In a release to the local media, GPA acknowledged a significant projected downturn in earnings in March versus what had previously been budgeted.

The Savannah Port handles an average of 50 ships a week. One source states that there may be as many as 35 fewer ships into the Savannah part over the next 35 to 40 days. Those numbers are now growing.

A lack of inflow of product impacts companies that depend on parts from China and other Asia cities, and the lack of ships not coming in means ships are also not leaving, loaded with products grown or manufactured in Georgia. All of it impacts trucking companies and the logistics warehouses in our area which face an impact, a staple of the Savannah economy and jobs picture.

According to Billy Robinson, owner of Port City Logistics, “I had a leadership meeting this morning with some of our partners, and we of course talked about this.” Port Logistics is one of the Savannah area’s leading logistics and warehouse companies.

“I immediately thought through our customer base. For us, as a third-party logistics company, we’re not having too much of an impact yet. But, when you look at the GPA (Georgia Ports Authority), they’re the ones feeling the pinch. I was at an event with them yesterday, and we were told that there are normally 42 to 49 ships every week that use the Georgia Ports (Savannah and Brunswick.) 50 have cancelled so far for this month. That’s a big impact,” he said.

“The lack of ships moving creates a demand for containers on ships that are moving from Asia, which drives up the cost for shipping,” he added. “So, those companies are benefiting.”

He also said that Georgia frozen meat and poultry that would normally ship out is being impacted. It’s a lull in what’s going out of the port, and their product is backing up,” Robinson explained.

“But, a couple of our big Asian customers, they were outrunning the tariff increase in November and December, with the tariff increase going in Jan. 1. These folks were building up big inventories in those months, so we saw big increases in business in those months,” he said, and they have inventory to keep serving customers. That is helping reduce the short-term impact of the coronavirus scare.

“We do a lot of food out Brazil and South America, so we haven’t see a ton of that being impacted,” he added.

“GPA has quit running Saturday gates (for trucking in and out) to cut expenses. So, they’ve done what they can do,” to cut operating expenses, Robinson said.

Port City Logistics is a third party logistics (3PL) company established in 2001. Robinson started the company with one warehouse and has rapidly grown as the Savannah Port has grown, now with multiple facilities and two million square feet of warehouse space. The company offers long and short term storage in its warehouses, in addition to distribution services such as pick packing for shipments to major retailers and distribution centers.

Port Logistics utilizes a state of the art warehouse management system that enables its customers to have real-time access to their inventory. Every incoming item is bar coded and placed in designated bins. As orders are placed for transport, the goods are scanned and the account is immediately updated. Access to inventory data is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on the company’s website.