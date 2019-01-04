Overall Rating (0)

Ports & Transportation

Category: Ports & Transportation

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 4, 2019 - The Chatham Area Transit Authority recently announced its Let’s Go! Designing Better Transit Together initiative, which will result in a system-wide redesign of the community’s fixed-route bus network. Residents are invited to learn more and provide early feedback at the first community open house on Jan. 15, 2019.

Let’s Go! Community Open House

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. (Drop-In Format - A brief presentation, with Q&A, will start at 5:30 p.m.)

Coastal Georgia Center, Room 113, 305 Fahm St, Savannah, GA

The meeting will be an open house format and community members are welcome to stop by at their convenience. During the open house, residents can learn more about the initiative as well as provide input through interactive stations and discussions.

“This very comprehensive and innovative process will help us step back from our current transit system, rethink the bus routes within our community, and design a system that reflects the values, needs, and available resources,” Curtis Koleber, CAT Executive Director and CEO said. “Many of our current routes have not been changed in decades, despite significant changes within neighborhoods and the community. This is an exciting venture for public transit in our county,” Koleber added.

In addition to the open house, an online webinar will be presented on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 from noon to 1 p.m. To register for the online webinar, send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and a link will be provided.

The Let’s Go! Designing Better Transit Together system redesign project will rely heavily on input from the community. The initiative will feature a dedicated webpage, three online surveys, and a series of community meetings. The project schedule is anticipated to conclude at the end of 2019.