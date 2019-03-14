Overall Rating (0)

Ports & Transportation

Category: Ports & Transportation

Coastal Empire News Staff Report

March 13, 2019 - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today that Georgia’s 2018 international trade numbers set a new record with exports surpassing $40.5 billion - a 9% increase over 2017. Total trade between Georgia and the world spanned 223 countries and territories, reaching a new high at $139.3 billion.

“Trade is a vital part of our state’s economy, and it is exciting to see Georgia products in such high demand across the globe. I thank Governor Perdue and Governor Deal for prioritizing Georgia's success on the international stage and their commitment to expanding our state's trade industry," stated Governor Kemp. "With nearly 90% of exporters classified as small businesses, the 2018 trade numbers showcase the strength and diversity of Georgia’s economy. I look forward to building on today's announcement and working with private-sector partners to explore new markets for hardworking Georgians."

Georgia reclaimed its rank as the eleventh largest exporting state in the nation, and in the past decade, Georgia exports have grown by 71%, according to State authorities. Companies in Georgia exported to 212 unique countries and territories. The top five markets for Georgia products were Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and Singapore. Imports grew to $98.7 billion in 2018, and Georgia ranks seventh among U.S. states for imports and total trade.

Aerospace remains the leading export industry in Georgia with exports totaling more than $9.1 billion. Among U.S. states, Georgia ranks fifth for aerospace exports. Exports of medical devices and pharmaceuticals grew 13% to a record $1.7 billion. Agricultural exports held steady at $4.2 billion, supported by strong poultry sales and growth in dairy, cotton, and peanut exports.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) International Trade Division works to bolster Georgia exports and brand the state as a competitive source of products and services. The team provides businesses with the global insight and connections needed to successfully diversify their customer base.

“Global trade has a truly statewide impact, and companies in every region of the state contribute to Georgia’s export growth,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I couldn’t be more proud of the efforts of our International Trade team who work closely with companies, communities, and economic development partners statewide to ensure Georgia’s continued competitiveness.”

Georgia maintains representation in twelve strategic markets, including Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Europe, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Peru, and the United Kingdom and Ireland. These representatives play a critical role in facilitating international connections that generate economic success. In fact, 60% of Georgia exports are sold to markets where the state has a presence.

“Georgia’s export story is fundamentally about small businesses finding global success,” said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner for International Trade Mary Waters. “Our team assists hundreds of companies each year, half of which employ fewer than twenty. These entrepreneurial businesses are poised to grow faster and create higher-paying jobs across Georgia because of stronger international sales.”