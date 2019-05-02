Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Thursday, May 02, 2019
   
Ports & Transportation

May 2 - Parker's Opens New Store in Pooler

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

May 2, 2019 - Parker’s, one of the nation’s leading foodservice and convenience store companies, opened its newest retail store earlier today on a 9.2-acre site at the high-traffic corner of Hwy. 80 and Pine Barren Rd. in Pooler, Ga. 

The company’s fifth Pooler store, located 1275 E. Hwy. 80, includes a Parker’s Kitchen with convenient ordering kiosks and seating for up to 20 customers. Parker’s Kitchen serves fresh, never-frozen, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken tenders, mac ‘n’ cheese, breakfast biscuits and much more. All items are prepared fresh on-site by Parker’s team members and can be enjoyed onsite or to-go.

“Our award-winning Southern-inspired food -- which is available for breakfast, lunch or dinner -- is extremely popular with Pooler residents and is an ideal alternative to traditional fast food,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We recently won the Convenience Foodservice Leader of the Year Award for our delicious menu of items made from scratch daily with fresh ingredients, like your grandmother would make.” 

The 57th Parker’s location also features self-checkout technology, truck parking, 16 fueling positions offering three grades of unleaded gasoline, seven diesel fueling positions and marine fuel.  

The new store is part of a larger strategy to expand the Parker’s footprint from the company’s headquarters in Savannah, Ga. to Charleston, S.C. The Pooler store is strategically located near the entrance to the Georgia Ports Authority and the growing population base in Pooler. 

“At Parker’s, we like to be in the path of growth, and the growth in Pooler has been tremendous,” said Parker. “We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Pooler as we continue to meet customer demand in west Chatham County.” 

Founded in 1976, Parker’s has earned accolades for its new Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, award-winning Fueling the Community charitable initiative, innovative mobile app and acclaimed PumpPal program, which has saved customers more than $10 million since its inception. All Parker’s stores offer fountain drinks with Chewy Ice, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, a wide range of convenience items and high-quality gasoline. 

Parker’s has been ranked on Inc.’s elite list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years, has been recognized by USA Today for its impressive food selection and has earned raves as a top-rated restaurant on TripAdvisor. The company employs nearly 1,000 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily. 

