Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 22, 2019 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. recently introduced its new flagship, the Gulfstream G700TM. The G700 blends proven ultralong-range, speed and performance with flight-deck innovation and cutting-edge cabin creation to offer customers an unprecedented aircraft experience.

Gulfstream announced the G700 on the eve of the 2019 National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas. During the event, Gulfstream President Mark Burns revealed a full-scale mockup of the G700 and showed a video of the aircraft taxiing under its own power at Gulfstream headquarters in Savannah.

“The Gulfstream G700 takes the very best elements from our most innovative products and unites them with cutting-edge advances to create an all-new, advanced-technology aircraft that redefines safety, comfort and range at speed,” said Burns. “This announcement is the biggest news in business aviation history and is the result of the investments General Dynamics made to develop Gulfstream technology for Gulfstream products. Thanks to our nearly 18,000 employees around the world, the G700 is continuing a long Gulfstream tradition: raising the bar for ourselves and the industry.”

The aircraft boasts the tallest, widest and longest cabin in the industry with leading range and speed capabilities. The G700 can fly 7,500 nautical miles/13,890 kilometers at Mach 0.85 or 6,400 nm/11,853 km at Mach 0.90.

In preparation for first flight, Gulfstream has already accomplished nearly 14,000 hours of lab testing in its integration- and cabin-test facilities, Systems Integration Bench and Iron Bird. The company has successfully completed ground vibration testing, engine runs, loads calibration and all structural testing required for first flight.

The G700 flight-test fleet will incorporate five traditional test aircraft and one fully outfitted production test aircraft. Manufacturing for all test aircraft is well underway.

Gulfstream anticipates G700 customer deliveries in 2022.