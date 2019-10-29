Overall Rating (0)

Ports & Transportation

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 29, 2019 - Savannah’s largest convenience store retailer has a new home. Enmarket, locally owned and operated for over 55 years, has moved into its new corporate headquarters building at the corner of Chatham Parkway and Highway 17.

The 23,000-square-foot office building is the first completed phase of a larger complex on the site along one of Savannah’s fastest-growing commercial corridors. When complete, the complex will include a second building equal to the size of the headquarters structure. This will allow room for future expansion as well as a modernized and expanded version of the Enmarket store formerly on the site and an adjacent 70-foot tunnel car wash.

For now, the companion structure will serve as warehouse space and home to various store support teams.

“Our current office staff includes about 40 people who commute from Savannah, the islands, Richmond Hill, Effingham County and Bluffton, South Carolina,” said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. "The new headquarters site is ideal. It’s central and easily accessible for employees commuting from all of these areas.

“It will also be adjacent to one of our stores, which means our corporate staff can enjoy the same store amenities and convenience as other customers.”

The new headquarters will house the accounting, marketing, facilities, real estate, car wash, fuel team, human resources, training, information technology and operations departments for the company. It will serve as the central command center for Enmarket’s 124 convenience stores and 14 quick serve restaurants.

The new headquarters includes nearly 70 office spaces, multiple conference rooms, a bullpen area for visiting team members, a kitchen that features Enmarket’s dispensed beverage options, and a large training room with a capacity of 160 people. Such training space has become essential for Enmarket, which has built its reputation as an early adopter of the latest industry technology. Just this year, the chain led the Savannah market in introducing app-based, line-skipping technology with its Skip Frictionless Checkout. The office also features a state-of-the-art interactive multimedia system to be used for conferencing, training and more.

The rebuilt and expanded store at the site is expected to open in March, with the tunnel car wash coming into service simultaneously or shortly afterward. Plans for the two remaining out parcels on the site complex have not been announced.

Savannah-based general contractor West Construction Co. has served as the builder for the Enmarket complex.