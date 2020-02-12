Overall Rating (0)

Ports & Transportation

Category: Ports & Transportation

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

February 12, 2020 - The Georgia Ports Authority has selected Moffatt & Nichol to lead the regulatory, planning, and preliminary engineering phase for the Savannah Container Terminal development program.

The Georgia Ports Authority continues to be the fastest-growing container port in the United States. To accommodate future volumes, GPA has embarked on a massive capital program to expand capacity. To complement its Garden City Terminal, GPA is preparing to build a new greenfield container terminal with an estimated construction cost of $1.8 billion, making it the largest project in GPA’s 75-year history.

Extending over 300 acres on Hutchinson Island, the Savannah Container Terminal will be capable of simultaneously servicing three of the largest class of container ships calling on the U.S. East Coast. The terminal is expected to accommodate an annual throughput of 2.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units or TEUs.

“Moffatt & Nichol’s 15-year relationship with GPA has prepared us for this opportunity to partner with GPA on this once in a lifetime, landmark infrastructure project,” said Moffatt & Nichol Vice President Jamie Gwaltney, P.E. who leads the firm’s Georgia operations and will manage this project. “We are thrilled to be part of the team and look forward to the successful completion of this critical project.”

GPA’s container volumes reached a record 4.6 million TEUs in 2019. The new terminal is among both short and long-term projects planned to increase the Port of Savannah’s container terminal capacity to an estimated annual throughput of 9 million TEUs by 2030.