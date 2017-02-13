Overall Rating (0)

Retail & Shopping Centers

Category: Retail & Shopping Centers

PHOTO - New interior design of Parker's Market on Drayton Street, a fixture of Savannah's downtown dining options by both local residents, students and tourists.

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

February 13, 2017 – If you live, work or study in downtown Savannah, breakfast and lunch just hasn’t been the same lately while Parker’s Market was closed for major renovations. But, they’ve reopened as of today!

Parker’s Market, the company’s flagship location at 222 Drayton St. in downtown Savannah – one of the company’s 48 convenience stores - recently re-opened after undergoing a dramatic interior renovation and adding a number of innovative food and beverage options.

“We’re building on our commitment to offering customers fast, fresh and friendly service, providing more

of what our customers really want, from freshly prepared foods to specialty beverages,” said Greg Parker, president and CEO of Parker’s. “We’ve been listening to their suggestions about how to make Parker’s Market even better. I think our customers will be thrilled to see our new interiors and to enjoy our exciting new food and drink options.”

New additions at Parker’s Market include a full-service chopped salad bar with 30+ toppings and homemade salad dressings, a hot panini press with a selection of specialty flatbread sandwiches, a sauce and condiment bar offering more than 30 selections and an expanded pastry case featuring freshly made cookies, bagels, muffins, brownies and more.

Located in a restored1899 Mediterranean-style building, Parker’s Market now offers a wider selection of fountain drinks, frozen drinks and milkshakes as well as specialty bottled beverages including artisan juices, craft sodas and cold-brew coffees.

“Parker’s Market is an evolving concept, in terms of its aesthetics, design and product mix,” said Parker. “I agree with Steve Jobs that it’s important to understand the changing desires of consumers and to anticipate their needs.”

The retail store’s layout has been strategically redesigned to better serve customers and to make shopping at Parker’s Market more convenient. During the renovation, Parker’s moved the checkout area, expanded the kitchen, replaced coolers, ordered custom-made equipment, replaced fixtures and finishes, upgraded lighting, re-tiled walls and added porcelain brick, Mediterranean-style tile and flatiron accents throughout the store.

Ralph Kuhn Construction served as the general contractor for the renovation project, and Rethink Design created the interiors. Additional subcontractors included Custom Cabinets, J.P. Tile and Hardwood, Jack Armstrong Painting and Floors, Hudson Plumbing and Wilson Electric.

The ambitious renovation was completed in only 12 days in an effort to minimize disruption for customers. All Parker’s Market employees were temporarily transferred to work at other Parker’s stores during the renovation process or given the option to take vacation time, depending upon their personal preference.

This popular Parker’s retail store, which originally opened in 1999, has earned national attention for its gourmet approach to convenience store fare. Parker’s Market has been featured in USA Today for its innovative, upscale concept and has been ranked the fourth best restaurant in Savannah on TripAdvisor.

Open 24/7, Parker’s Market serves Southern comfort food – including an award-winning crab stew, chicken tenders and mac ‘n’ cheese – as well as healthy food options in a stylish Mediterranean-inspired building nestled in the heart of Savannah’s National Landmark Historic District.

Parker’s has been ranked on Inc.’s elite list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years. The company currently operates 48 convenience stores across the region and employs 825 individuals throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Parker’s completes more than 110,000 transactions daily and recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.