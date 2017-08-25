Overall Rating (0)

Retail & Shopping Centers

Category: Retail & Shopping Centers

PHOTO: (L to R) Hardeeville leaders joined the team with Peacock Automotive to break ground this week on new major auto dealership in Hardeeville.. Picutre are Theodus Drayton, Jasper County Council; Barbara Clark, Jasper County Council; Henry Etheridge, Jasper County Council; Carolyn Kassel, Hardeeville City Council; John Lyons, Peacock Automotive Lowcountry Platform Director; Marty Sauls, Jasper County Council Chairman and Harry Williams, Mayor of Hardeeville.

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

August 25, 2017 - Peacock Automotive has broken ground on its new 30,000 sq. ft. Audi dealership at the New River Auto Mall on U.S. 278 in Hardeeville, continuing the company's rapid expansion. The estimated cost of the new facility is $6 million, with anticipated creation of 20 new jobs. These new employees will join the approximately 600 people Peacock Automotive currently employs.

Construction on the building will begin immediately, according to John Lyons, Peacock Automotive Lowcountry Platform Director, and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2018.

The architecture firm contracted for this project was Hansen Architects, and Thompson-Turner is the contracted construction firm. Many local elected officials and organizations attended the event, held this past Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the site of the new building.

The new dealership will be located two blocks down the street from the current Audi Hilton Head facility, and will be paired with Hilton Head Volkswagen. When it’s ready, Audi will move into the new building and the Volkswagen outlet will grow to occupy the vacated space. That facility then will be renovated according to current VW design standards.

“This expansion is made possible by the overwhelming demand for Audi and VW brands in our market,” said Warner Peacock, president and CEO of Peacock Automotive. “With this new facility, we are expecting to bring new inventory, new jobs and economic growth to one of the Southeast’s largest auto dealers in the South Carolina Lowcountry.”

The new Audi dealership will feature a state-of-the-art repair center along with convenient features such as a free coffee, beverage and snack bar. Audi Hilton Head will also be a dedicated Audi sport facility, which will expand its inventory of high-performance sport models and offer more sport factory parts and accessories.

“Our auto mall is a hub of quality vehicle brands at competitive prices," said Peacock, “and this expansion puts every option and every service right at the fingertips of our valued customers.”

Peacock Automotive owns and operates 20 automotive franchises in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida. The company’s headquarters are located at the New River Auto Mall that covers 45 acres on U.S. 278, five miles east of Interstate 95 at Exit 8 in South Carolina.

In September, NRAM will celebrate its 15th anniversary with the launch of a new name and logo. The company’s website is https://www.peacockautomotive.com.

© Copyright by SavannahBusinessJournal.com 2017, a digital publication of Coastal Empire News, Savannah, GA. All Rights Reserved. www.CoastalEmpireNews.com.